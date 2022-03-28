ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Release: AG Racine Announces New Partnership with the Federal Communications Commission to Protect District Residents from Harmful and Illegal Robocalls

By Press Release
 23 hours ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced a federal-local partnership with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to investigate robocalls and to coordinate their efforts to safeguard District residents from these calls. Signed today, this new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will allow the Office of Attorney...

