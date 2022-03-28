Press Release: AG Racine Announces New Partnership with the Federal Communications Commission to Protect District Residents from Harmful and Illegal Robocalls

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration appears to be ready to follow through on plans to terminate 913 formerly homeless families this year from a time-limited housing program called rapid rehousing. The Department of Human Services (DHS), which runs rapid rehousing, says it has to terminate these families because the program does not have enough money to continue providing them rental assistance. DHS has stated that it expects 90% of these families to be unable to pay their rent the next month — likely leading to eviction, displacement or homelessness. Meanwhile, the chief financial officer recently announced that DC underspent $570 million in fiscal year 2021 and has $506 million more in FY 2022 than anticipated — in other words, more than enough to keep these families stably housed.

