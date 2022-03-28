ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Mazachek announced as MSU president

By Arianna Flores Editor-in-Chief
University Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Tech University System has announced JuliAnn Mazachek as the 12th president of Midwestern State University on Monday morning. Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell appointed Mazachek for the position, making...

