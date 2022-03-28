Mazachek announced as MSU president

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Angelo State University Athletic department is announcing the resignation of Head Men's Basketball Coach Cinco Boone. Coach Boone notified James Reid, Angelo State University Athletic Director, that he was resigning his position at ASU to pursue a coaching position at another institution. Coach Boone has been at the helm of the men's basketball program at ASU for seven years. During his time at ASU he has amassed an overall record of 129-67, has qualified for the Lone Star Conference Tournament each year while here, and has made the NCAA tournament four times. ASU…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO