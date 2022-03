BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — UConn has advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament after beating NC State 91-87 in a double-overtime thriller. Paige Bueckers led all scorers with 27 points, and her magnificent performance in both overtimes helped UConn make their 14th straight final four. Bueckers was named...

HARTFORD COUNTY, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO