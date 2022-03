PASADENA (CBSLA) — In a letter penned to the mayor of Pasadena, Attorney General Rob Bonta ordered the city to repeal a new ordinance that he claims violates one of California’s newest housing laws. “Our interpretation of SB-9 appears to differ from that of the Attorney General’s regarding history and landmark districts,” Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo wrote. “We will review the Attorney General’s letter and the statute further and promptly provide a written response.” The Attorney General’s office wrote that Pasadena’s Urgency Ordinance No.7384 allows the city to skirt the provisions of Senate Bill 9 which went into effect this year. Effective Jan....

