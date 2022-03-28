Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock During Academy Awards Telecast – 3/28 (Hour 2)

Will Smith has slapped Chris Rock during a surprise altercation at The 94th Academy Awards, and the uncensored video of the incident has popped up online! As Chris Rock took the stage as the presenter for the Best Documentary Feature category, the lead up of jokes to the actual nominees included a comment about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith's wife. There were a number of jabs at the couple's expense throughout the night, but soon after Rock made his comment, Smith suddenly got out of his seat and had slapped Rock in the face much to the surprise of everyone in the audience and watching around the world.

