ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock During Academy Awards Telecast – 3/28 (Hour 2)

985thesportshub.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(00:00) We spend the entire hour discussing what everybody...

985thesportshub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected From the Oscars After Chris Rock Slap

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith’s slap heard around the world begs the question — what does it take to get kicked out of the Oscars? When last night’s best actor winner assaulted presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards on Sunday, television history was made — as was the collective undoing of Hollywood decorum. But why wasn’t Smith ejected from the ceremony for the internationally televised incident? Shock, for starters, numerous sources close to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences told Variety. It’s evident from social media accounts and wide reports from inside the telecast that...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Watch Uncensored Video of Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Will Smith has slapped Chris Rock during a surprise altercation at The 94th Academy Awards, and the uncensored video of the incident has popped up online! As Chris Rock took the stage as the presenter for the Best Documentary Feature category, the lead up of jokes to the actual nominees included a comment about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith's wife. There were a number of jabs at the couple's expense throughout the night, but soon after Rock made his comment, Smith suddenly got out of his seat and had slapped Rock in the face much to the surprise of everyone in the audience and watching around the world.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Daily Voice

Will Smith Could Lose First Oscar For Live Chris Rock Slap

Actor and rapper Will Smith could lose his first Oscar for slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage during the live show on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles."The Academy does not condone violence of any form," the organization tweeted early Monday.The Academy does not condone viole…
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards Telecast#Toucher Rich#Fredtoucher
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

No, these celebrities weren’t reacting to Will Smith hitting Chris Rock

In what will surely be remembered as one of the most shocking and talked-about moments in showbiz history, Will Smith hit Chris Rock during last night’s Oscars and sent the internet into total meltdown. The reactions have come in thick and fast, with people racing to get their jokes, memes and hot takes live.Just in case you managed to miss it, the King Richard actor walked onto the stage before swinging his hand at Rock in one of the ‘ugliest moments’ in the history of the awards.“Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me,” Smith said, as people in...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars Set the Internet on Fire

There was a lot of debate and discussion about the ability of the Academy Awards to get people excited about the annual Oscars telecast. No one will be talking about that after Sunday night's show. Will Smith and Chris Rock are now at the center of what will likely be remembered as the most talked-about moment in Academy Awards history, somehow even crazier than the wrong Best Picture being presented back in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Will Smith Shares The ‘Biggest Surprise’ About His King Richard Awards Run (And The Critics Are Involved)

While it seems the world may have agreed that Denzel Washington is the superior actor, Will Smith has certainly earned his fair share of respect in Hollywood as a serious actor. The two iconic actors are squaring off at the Oscars this year, but Smith has landed some award wins for his work in King Richard. The star (who's currently preparing for the I Am Legend sequel), has reflected on some of his other brilliant films and notes one major and surprising difference between his most recent powerful film and his other great works, and it involves critics.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Lawmaker Sees Backside Of Will Smith’s Oscars Smackdown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was the slap that made headlines across the world. Everyone’s heads turned when Will Smith walked up on stage during the Oscars on Sunday and smacked comedian Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. “Will Smith just slapped the ***** out of me,” said Rock.  Viewers were shocked to see an angry Smith walk up and hit Rock after he made a G.I. Jane joke that hinged on the shaved head of Smith’s wife. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**** mouth,” Smith yelled.  Jada Pinkett Smith has publicly addressed her battle with alopecia...
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa shows off gorgeous Oscars gowns alongside Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa certainly has a lot to look forward to as she, along with the rest of the world, waits with bated breath for the return of the Oscars. Ahead of Sunday night's ceremony, the TV personality took to her social media to share a series of throwback snapshots from her time attending the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy