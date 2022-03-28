Trading Post Monday, 03/28/22

Eastman Kodak Co (NYSE: KODK) is trading higher in Monday's after-hours session following a 13-D filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision showing Kennedy Lewis Management increased its stake in the company. According to data from Benzinga Pro, KLM increased its investment from 1 million to 6.3 million shares,...
In a funny surprise, a Canada goose has laid eggs in the famous Decorah bald eagles' nest — drawing even more attention from delighted fans than some of the nearby eaglet nests.State of play: Initially, wildlife experts believed the goose and her partner would simply investigate the nest and move on.Yes, but: Like that person who lingers too long after the party — the geese are here to stay.She's affectionately called, "Mother Goose," said Amy Ries of the Raptor Resource Project, which helps stream the nest.What's next: Mother Goose laid her first egg on March 24, but she could still lay up to eight eggs over the week. It takes nearly a month for the goslings to hatch.Eventually, the goslings will have to jump from the 70-foot high nest, but don't worry, Ries said — "they weigh like nothing."Learn more about the nest.
Click here to read the full article. Just two weeks after Ryan Cohen set his sights on the home goods chain, BB&B says it’s cooperating with the activist investor.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing JournalAvocado Opens New York Flagship StoreStarboard Hurls 'Flawed' Accusations at HuntsmanRetail Tech: Amazon Acquires Veeqo, New MakerSights Platform, Dollar General Pilots BNPLBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Comments / 0