Trading Post Monday, 03/28/22

In a funny surprise, a Canada goose has laid eggs in the famous Decorah bald eagles' nest — drawing even more attention from delighted fans than some of the nearby eaglet nests.State of play: Initially, wildlife experts believed the goose and her partner would simply investigate the nest and move on.Yes, but: Like that person who lingers too long after the party — the geese are here to stay.She's affectionately called, "Mother Goose," said Amy Ries of the Raptor Resource Project, which helps stream the nest.What's next: Mother Goose laid her first egg on March 24, but she could still lay up to eight eggs over the week. It takes nearly a month for the goslings to hatch.Eventually, the goslings will have to jump from the 70-foot high nest, but don't worry, Ries said — "they weigh like nothing."Learn more about the nest.

