The Portland Pilots came up a win short of a milestone Saturday when they lost to Southern Utah 77-66 in a second-round The Basketball Classic game in Cedar City, Utah. The Pilots were looking to hit the 20-win mark for the first time since the 2010-11 season. But a determined effort by the Thunderbirds from the outset didn’t allow Portland (19-15) to make a serious run at the win.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO