Comedians Rally Around Chris Rock, Express Concern About Violence Towards Comics: “Now We All Have To Worry”

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago

UPDATED with Carrey, Sandler comments : “Stand-up comics are very adept at handling hecklers,” tweeted Mark Hamill last night after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars , “violent physical assault…not so much.”

Hamill’s tweet drew the distinction between speech and action that many have continued to drive home as the comedy community (mostly) rallies around Rock.

Howard Stern said on his SiriusXM show this morning, “You don’t hit people over speech, certainly not at the Academy Awards, and Will Smith’s got to contain himself.”

Jim Carrey agreed, telling Gayle King on CBS Mornings Tuesday, “If you want to yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter [that’s ok]. You do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face ‘cuz they said words.”

Most comedians ’ reactions to the slap that stunned the Oscars — when Will Smith bounded on stage and struck Rock over a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, seem mostly to come down decidedly for, as one comedian puts it, Team Rock. (Smith has since apologized to Rock.)

Kathy Griffin was among the first to speak out strongly, expressing a concern that many comedians echoed.

Jada Pinkett Smith Calls For “Season Of Healing” In First Post-Oscars Statement

“Let me tell you something,” Griffin tweeted, “it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian. Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”

Rob Schneider, a frequent co-star of Rock’s, wrote:

“There’s never an excuse for violence.
Ever.
Ever
Ever
Ever
Ever
Ever
Ever
Ever
Ever
Ever”

Oscars TV Review: Will Smith’s Stunning Slap Turns Struggling Show Into Stunning Spectacle

Comedian Hal Sparks also expressed concern that Smith’s action might have “green lit a lot of violence” toward comedians.

“Somebody in #willsmith’s circle needs to tell him that there is no way what he did tonight won’t result in a comedian somewhere getting beat up or killed. He green lit a lot of violence.”

Patton Oswalt said he was “very nervous for my shows at the @TheIrvineImprov tomorrow and Tuesday. Anyone have a catcher’s mask I can borrow?”

Judd Apatow may have had the strongest reaction. The Emmy-winner tweeted about Smith last night, “He could have killed him. That’s pure out of control rage and violence…He lost his mind.”

That tweet and others from Apatow were later deleted. The comedian took a more measured tack on an episode of SiriusXM’s the Dean Obeidallah Show set to air tonight.

“Well, you’re somebody that people emulate, so it’s dangerous. You can’t have the Sidney Poitiers of the world behave that way,” he said on the show.

“And so, hopefully whatever that was, and maybe we don’t even know all the levels of it, or the backstory of it. And hopefully everybody figures something out and hopefully it becomes a teachable moment where Will Smith can speak to people in an honest way about why that was not the way to go.”

Apatow, echoing the concerns of other comedians, also said he hoped “we will hear a very clear expression of why that was a terrible, embarrassing, and dangerous mistake” from Smith. “I’m hopeful that will happen. I’d be very surprised if it didn’t because, basically, if that becomes the way it is, then you know, what’ll happen to Ricky Gervais on the next Golden Globes?”

Awards Season Red Carpet Photos, From SAG To The Indie Spirits To The Oscars

Rosie O’Donnell called the incident “so upsetting – on every level – bravo to Chris Rock – for not eviscerating will smith [sic.] – which he could do any day of the week – he walked away – bravo from a sad display of toxic masculinity from a narcissistic madman.”

Rock’s longtime friend, fellow SNL alum and frequent co-star Adam Sandler offered more oblique support, expressing his love for Rock and his work. Early Tuesday morning, Sandler tweeted a promo photo for Rock’s 2022 Ego Death World Tour and wrote, “Can’t wait for this. Love you buddy!”

Four-time Oscars host Whoopi Goldberg also praised Rock for his restraint saying on The View today, “I do think it’s wonderful that Chris did not take it to that other place that he could have done.”

SAG-AFTRA Condemns Will Smith’s Oscar Slap On Chris Rock: “Unacceptable”

But Goldberg also sought to explain Smith’s mindset.

“I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” she said, with a nod toward the jokes that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have endured over the years, including some from Rock himself when he hosted the Oscars.

“I think he [Smith] overreacted…I think he had one of those moments where it was like G.D. it, just stop. I get it, not everybody acts the way we would like them to act under pressure. And he snapped.”

The comedian said she didn’t think the King Richard star would lose his just-received Best Actor Oscar over it.

“We’re not going to take that Oscar from him,” Goldberg said. “There will be consequences I’m sure, but I don’t think that’s what they’re going to do, particularly because Chris said ‘Listen, I’m not pressing any charges.’ ”

Oscar Afterparty Photos: Vanity Fair, Elton John & More

Comedian Tiffany Haddish , however, called Smith’s leap onto the stage “the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.”

At the Governors Ball following the ceremony, Haddish told People , “As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,’ that’s what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you.

“And that meant the world to me. And maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives.”

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared 'I Don't Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine' Before Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith doesn't care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her "hair regrets," especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about "this bald head of mine." "Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing," she...
Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock After Slapping Comic At The Oscars: "I Was Out Of Line And I Was Wrong"

Oscar winner Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock today for slapping him onstage at the Oscars after the comedian made an unscripted joke about the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her hairstyle. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I react emotionally," said Smith in an online post this afternoon. Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: Physical Assault, Say Many; "How We Do It", Says Jaden Smith Pinkett Smith has alopecia, and has been public about it,...
Oscars Producer Will Packer Weighs In On Will Smith & Chris Rock's On-Stage Altercation: "This Was A Very Painful Moment For Me"

Oscars producer Will Packer has changed his tune regarding Will Smith's shocking slap of Chris Rock at last night's ceremony. Initially, Packer responded to the incident by tweeting, "Welp…I said it wouldn't be boring #Oscars." The remark drew criticism from many, with one Twitter user replying, "Making jokes about an assault that happened during your show isn't the congratulatory message you think it is." Packer responded to this specific comment on Tuesday afternoon. "Black people have a defiant spirit of laughter when it comes to dealing with pain because there has been so much of it.
Billy Eichner
Howard Stern
Will Smith
Kathy Griffin
Patton Oswalt
Chris Rock
Jada Pinkett Smith
Tiffany Haddish
Whoopi Goldberg
Judd Apatow
Ricky Gervais
Adam Sandler
Rob Schneider
Jim Carrey
Jim Gaffigan
Mark Hamill
Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the 'Man Thing' Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith's slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner "overreacted" to Rock's G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a "season for healing" in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a "Hollywood move" due to Smith's knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage in 'hilarious' skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year's ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood's most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
Jim Carrey Talks Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Says He Would Have Sued Actor for $200M If It Were Him

Jim Carrey says he was "sickened" to see Will Smith receive a standing ovation at this year's Oscars shortly after slapping Chris Rock. Speaking with Gayle King, Carrey also addressed Rock's previously reported decision to not file a police report in connection with the incident, talk of which has dominated the larger pop culture discussion this week.
Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: "Ugliest Oscar Moment Ever", Tweets Mark Hamill; "How We Do It", Says Jaden Smith

"Now we have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters," says Kathy Griffin. "Jokes are what Chris Rock does," tweets Mia Farrow. "And That's How We Do It," brags Jaden Smith. Reactions to the slap that stunned the Oscars — when Will Smith bounded on stage to smack comedian Chris Rock over a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith, are, to put it mildly, all over the place, with most seeming to come down decidedly for, as one comedian puts it,...
Samuel L. Jackson Says It's "Bullsh-t" That Jonah Hill Has More On-Screen Curses in His Career

Samuel L. Jackson is known for many of his iconic movie roles, including Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel movies. However, Jackson is also known for having quite the potty mouth across his impressive career. That's why the star found it surprising when he wasn't crowned the most foul-mouthed actor of all time in a recent report by Buzz Bingo. One would think Jackson's role as Jules Winnfield in 1994's Pulp Fiction would be enough to land him at the top of the charts. Samuel L. Jackson lost out to Jonah Hill, and Jackson used a clever expletive to voice his displeasure at the data.
Will Smith Joked 'You Can't Invite' Him & Jada Pinkett Smith 'Nowhere' Amid Chris Rock Drama

The 'King Richard' star seemed to make a joke on his Instagram around the same time that his viral slap took place. Will Smith, 53, made a joke about him and Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, right around the time that he smacked Chris Rock, 57, on-stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday March 27. The actor left a since-deleted comment on an Instagram post of he and his wife showing off their outfits, where he quipped, "You can't invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere!!"
Erin Andrews Reacts To The Will Smith, Chris Rock Fight

Longtime NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing With The Stars host Erin Andrews is among those who have weighed in on the crazy Will Smith vs. Chris Rock moment at The Oscars on Sunday evening. Andrews kept things pretty simple. "E! is SportsCenter right now," she tweeted. Well said,...
