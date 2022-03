Miley Cyrus is in a steamy new relationship with drummer Maxx Morando, and this past weekend the pair jetted off to Cabo where they indulged in some PDA as they soaked in the warm weather. After the new couple were first seen together in November at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show, things have evidently heated up as they were recently spotted making out poolside on the romantic vacay.

