ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newstalk KGVO

Closing In on Climbing Rules at Bitterroot National Forest

By Steve Fullerton
Newstalk KGVO
Newstalk KGVO
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A virtual meeting will review the progress made on proposed climbing rules on the steep parts of the Bitterroot National Forest. The Zoom meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, according to Tod McKay of the Bitterroot Forest. This is not the final Climbing...

newstalkkgvo.com

Comments / 0

Newstalk KGVO
Newstalk KGVO

2K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

975K+

Views

Related
The Independent

Montana governor kills mountain lion monitored by national park staff

Montana governor Greg Gianforte chased a mountain lion up a tree with a pack of dogs, then shot and killed it.The shooting took place on US Forest Service land southwest of Emigrant, Montana in late December. The mountain lion, a five-year-old, was being monitored via GPS collar by staff biologists at Yellowstone National Park who knew it as M220. “The governor and friends tracked the lion on public lands,” Mr Gianforte’s press secretary Brooke Stroyke wrote in a statement to The Washington Post. “As the group got closer to the lion, members of the group, who have a...
ANIMALS
Fulton Sun

Driftwood Outdoors: Yellowstone River is an example of changing biodiversity

The Yellowstone River is the longest undammed river in the United States. It originates at 12,800 feet above sea level in the Absaroka Mountains of Wyoming. Then it flows north into Montana, turns east at Livingston, and by the time it reaches the Missouri River in the plains of western North Dakota, the river has descended 11,000 feet to a mere 1,800 feet above sea level.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Birds#The Bitterroot Forest#Cmp#Nepa
Travel + Leisure

This Hidden Mountain Town in Colorado Is the Perfect Place to End Your Ski Season

"Unique" doesn't quite capture it. Still, neither do any of the other adjectives often associated with Silverton Mountain, including the repeatedly shouted words like "isolated," "rugged," "hardcore," "daunting," and the two-for-one special of "steep and deep." It's hard to define this Colorado mountain because it's unlike any other ski destination on earth, and it's a far cry from the likes of mega-mountains nearby in the best possible way.
COLORADO STATE
Missoulian

Yellowstone grizzly sighted on Monday; bears waking up

On Monday, March 7, a pilot supporting Yellowstone National Park wildlife research observed the first grizzly bear of 2022. The adult bear was seen walking in a meadow in the west-central part of the park. The first bear sighting of 2021 occurred on March 13. Male grizzlies come out of...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
104.3 WOW Country

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
Lake County Leader

Mountain lions killed on Wild Horse Island to protect bighorn sheep

Three mountain lions were recently killed on Wild Horse Island on the south side of Flathead Lake in an effort to protect Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep there with nowhere to escape. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes collaborated on the lethal removals, according to...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone

The isolated and rugged Yellowstone region remained a “hole” in the map of North America until the 1870s.  Indigenous North Americans knew the area well, but it was one of the last places on the continent to be explored by Euro-Americans. Indigenous North Americans have long known of the wonders of Yellowstone.  Archeological evidence shows that […] The post A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

Wolf Attacks More Cattle, Puts Colorado Ranchers on Edge

With wolf attacks occurring more frequently, Colorado ranchers have grown anxious. Late last week, wolves attacked another cow this week outside of Walden. This is also where ranchers have been on alert since a string of attacks on cattle earlier this winter. Unfortunately, ranchers at the State Line Ranch had...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

This Yellowstone Bison is NOT Impressed with Snowmobiles

It's hard to impress a bison and not necessarily safe to try. You can ask a group of snowmobilers who just recently traversed Yellowstone National Park in a snowstorm. No, the bison they encountered was not impressed. Here's the backstory on this fun winter Yellowstone moment:. This woman was enjoying...
CARS
Newstalk KGVO

Huge Bird Migrations Happening Now in Montana

The official arrival of spring is bringing the annual large migrations in Montana. Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal said that those migrations can be "sampled" by driving over to the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge near Stevensville. The refuge is starting to host large birds such as Tundra...
STEVENSVILLE, MT
WYFF4.com

Sliding Rock Recreation Area to reopen this spring at Pisgah National Forest

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. — Sliding Rock Recreation Area, one of the most visited tourist destinations on the Pisgah National Forest, will reopen on April 30. The area has been closed since last August after Tropical Storm Fred caused historic flooding that damaged infrastructure and left debris in the Davidson River, creating hazards for visitors.
LIFESTYLE
Newstalk KGVO

Go Camping in Western Montana and Get Paid to Help

Each year, the campgrounds around Montana, including the Bitterroot valley, are very popular. And, every year volunteers help keep the outdoor experience fun. The Bitterroot National Forest is looking for campground hosts again for the summer recreation season. Tod McKay of the forest said there are two campgrounds that need hosts.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Astounding Western Montana Watercraft Inspection Numbers in 2021

"Clean. Drain. Dry." "Don't move a mussel." 2022 Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) awareness and inspections have sprung in western Montana. The Char-Koosta News, the official news publication of the Flathead Indian Reservation, tells us that once again, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes will be operating a pair of aquatic invasive species (AIS) inspection stations in Ravalli and Thompson Falls, in partnership with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The Ravalli station has already opened for the season, with the Thompson Falls station to follow suit next month. And with the phenomenal number of watercraft that were inspected last year, it's no surprise that they are being so proactive to protect their precious waters.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
975K+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy