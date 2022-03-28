Lyndon Institute Students Can Now Earn and NVU Associate Degree Tuition Free

It is a program designed to make the American Dream more affordable to more families. UTSA is expanding its tuition-free program. The new program -- dubbed Promise Plus -- expands on the original program launched three years ago, called the Bold Promise program. Some students who have participated in the program say it enables them to realize a dream for their families -- because they're the first member of their family to go to college. The program makes college tuition-free for students who graduate in the top 25 percent of their class and whose parents make less than 70-thousand dollars a year.

