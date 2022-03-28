ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lyndon Institute Students Can Now Earn and NVU Associate Degree Tuition Free

northernvermont.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthern Vermont University and Lyndon Institute Expand Successful Dual Enrollment Program to Offer Lyndon Learning Collaborative Students Associates Degrees. Northern Vermont University (NVU) and Lyndon Institute (LI) officials, as well as student program participants, joined together today to announce the innovative expansion of the successful early college program, the Lyndon Learning...

www.northernvermont.edu

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

UTSA Expands Tuition-Free Program

It is a program designed to make the American Dream more affordable to more families. UTSA is expanding its tuition-free program. The new program -- dubbed Promise Plus -- expands on the original program launched three years ago, called the Bold Promise program. Some students who have participated in the program say it enables them to realize a dream for their families -- because they're the first member of their family to go to college. The program makes college tuition-free for students who graduate in the top 25 percent of their class and whose parents make less than 70-thousand dollars a year.
COLLEGES
K92.3

A Midwest College is Offering More Students FREE Tuition

With goods and services on the rise thanks to inflation, it's nice to cut costs where you can. One midwest college is cutting out a huge cost for more families--the cost of a college education. According to KETV, the University of Nebraska is promising to give free college tuition to...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvu#College Tuition#Associates Degrees#College Education#Llc
KPVI Newschannel 6

UAHT offers free tuition with Arkansas Future Grant

HOPE, Ark. - Some students currently attending, or thinking about applying to the University of Arkansas Hope - Texarkana could possibly earn that degree or certificate for free. The college is now offering students a new grant to support programs that focus on providing training for in-demand skills that will...
COLLEGES
NWI.com

21st Century Charter School students earn associate degrees in high school

GARY — Students at 21st Century Charter School in Gary are getting their associate’s degrees while in high school, with some even going beyond and earning credits toward a bachelor's degree. Kyleah Martin is a senior at 21st Century. She has earned her associate’s and is working toward...
GARY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy