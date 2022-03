The majority of us spend more of our awake hours with co-workers - at least Monday Thru Friday - than with our significant others. It is totally normal and helpful to your work life to make friends and connections with co-workers. Then there is the line of starting romantic relationships at work. Or perhaps something that started out as innocent and platonic friendship becomes more. There are lines for everyone and I am not going to tell you where your line is but what I do know is Idahoans in the work place, at least a third of them can be a little too friendly.

IDAHO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO