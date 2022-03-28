ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Civil Rights Leaders to Protest Citi Bank for Racially Profiling and Detaining Black Woman

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday (03-28-22) at 11am coalition of Los Angeles civil rights activists will call for Jane Fraser the Chief Executive Officer of Citi Bank to immediately terminate the employees responsible for racially profiling and illegally detaining Janice Mofus, 22, better known as Baby Storme on TikTok. She’s an African-American woman falsely...

