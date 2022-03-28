La Bodega Restaurant Celebrates 50th Anniversary All Year Long

For "Ace of Cakes" star Duff Goldman, one of the biggest keys to his success is sheer luck. "I'm a cook who won the lottery," Goldman told Jewish News Service. But in reality, Goldman has also built his career through plenty of hard work, much of it far less glamorous than the cakes he'd eventually bake for President Barack Obama or "Star Wars" creator George Lucas (via The Daily Beast). His business Charm City Cakes came from humble origins, as Goldman baked his first cakes in his home oven and delivered them in the back of his Volkswagen. And after graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, he worked alongside some of his biggest culinary influences, including Stephen Durfee at the famed French Laundry — where he worked as a stagiaire without pay!

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO