Ash Wednesday services draw large crowds throughout Nebraska

I spent a fair amount of time over the weekend watching the news channels and what's going on in Ukraine. Images that reminded me more of 1942 than 2022. Civilians being murdered, the sheer panic of families being torn apart. Millions of people are being separated from their loved ones. Women and children are being forced to leave their home country of Ukraine to seek refuge in a foreign nation. I don't think any of us can really imagine the terror of what's going on in Europe right now. It seems to me, we need God more than ever.

RELIGION ・ 22 DAYS AGO