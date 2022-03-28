ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Certain Mushrooms Recalled After Testing Positive For Listeria

By KHTS News Release
Santa Clarita Radio
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is warning consumers not to eat specific brands of enoki and mixed mushrooms imported from China, Korea and Taiwan after tests conducted by CDPH found Listeria monocytogenes, officials announced Friday. Consumers in possession of these specific types of packaged enoki and mixed...

