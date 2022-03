GRAND FORKS — The four finalists for dean of the UND School of Law will visit campus next week. The candidates will participate in open forums, which will be held from March 23-29. Once selected, the new dean will succeed Michael McGinniss, who has served since 2019 and has announced his intention to step down to return to a teaching position at the law school.

