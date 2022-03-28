Starting the garden

Nature works in fascinating ways that we as humans are only beginning to comprehend. I can read about gardening techniques, experiment, observe and adjust my garden from year to year to get closer to nature’s perfection, but it is an unreachable goal. I am always the student and always will be the student, but each year is a new opportunity to be schooled and I am a willing and inquisitive pupil. When a plant doesn’t thrive in my garden, I am always left with more questions than answers. Did it get too much water or too little? Did I plant it too early or too late in the season? Was it happy where I planted it? Did it have the nutrients it needed to flourish? Did diseases or pests play role?

