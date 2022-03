STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - It wasn’t long before Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe opened in January 2020, when covid entered our world and altered everyday activities. The restaurant mimics the popular tv show featuring Gordon Ramsay. Entrees and appetizers are in true Ramsay fashion such as crispy skin salmon, lobster risotto and pan seared scallops. It’s a hit for tourists, but locals may not know about the efforts to use products from our area, such as the ice cream and gelato from well known Hoch Family Creamery in Douglas County.

