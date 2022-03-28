ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

State seeks input on Chemours’ PFAS pollution draft permit

By Staff Report
coastalreview.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState environmental regulators are asking for feedback on a draft permit to treat PFAS-contaminated groundwater, surface water and stormwater from Chemours Co.’s Fayetteville Works site in Bladen County before it is discharged into the Cape Fear River, the drinking water source for the Wilmington area. The North Carolina...

coastalreview.org

Comments / 0

Related
Urban Milwaukee

Peshtigo Residents Seek Superfund Designation for PFAS Pollution

Town of Peshtigo residents want federal environmental regulators to gauge whether the Marinette and Peshtigo area can be designated as a federal Superfund site due to widespread PFAS contamination. Peshtigo resident Jeff Lamont and Cindy Boyle, town chair, filed a petition with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that requests a...
PESHTIGO, WI
bloomberglaw.com

Pennsylvania Latest State to Propose PFAS Water Regulations

It is hard to call per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) a category of “emerging” contaminants given the amount of attention PFAS is receiving these days, but the regulation of PFAS throughout the country is certainly still developing. Pennsylvania is the latest jurisdiction to propose drinking water standards for PFAS, with the proposed maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) examined below.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
eenews.net

Calif. takes first moves to limit ‘Erin Brockovich’ chemical

California has emerged as the first state to advance limits on hexavalent chromium in drinking water, a contaminant linked to cancer first made famous by Erin Brockovich’s advocacy efforts. The California Water Resources Control Board’s Drinking Water Program on Monday unveiled a proposal to set a “maximum contaminant level”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Elkhart Truth

State commission seeking public input to shape future of Indiana public health services

Northwest Indiana residents will have the opportunity next week to tell state leaders how they believe public health services should be provided in the future. The 15-member Governor's Public Health Commission is touring the Hoosier State seeking public input on the strengths and weaknesses of Indiana's current public health system, along with recommendations for change.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Society
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
KATC News

State officials seek input on hurricane relief spending

State officials are asking for public input on how $600 million in hurricane recovery funds will be spent. The Louisiana Office of Community Development is accepting public comments on an action plan to spend $600 million in federal funding for recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta as part of the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022. The 30-day public comment period starts today and ends at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 14.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDIO-TV

Kaul sues Johnson Controls, Tyco over PFAS pollution

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed a lawsuit against Johnson Controls and Tyco Fire Products over PFAS pollution in northeastern Wisconsin. Kaul filed the action Monday in Marinette County Circuit Court. The lawsuit alleges Tyco began releasing firefighting foam from a Marinette testing facility...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Randall
thecentersquare.com

Maine farmers seek fund to clean up PFAS contamination

(The Center Square) – Maine’s agricultural sector is pushing for state funding to help farmers test for and remove soil contamination from so-called "forever" chemicals. The proposal, which went before the Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry on Tuesday, would create a new $100 million state fund to pay for testing, health monitoring and cleanup of and from perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, toxic compounds that have been linked to cancer and other illnesses.
MAINE STATE
The Intercept

Internal EPA Report Describes “Incredibly Toxic Work Environment” in New Chemicals Division

Whistleblowers speak out about the Environmental Protection Agency’s practice of routinely approving dangerous chemicals. An internal workplace survey commissioned by the EPA reveals a work environment that agency scientists and other staff describe as “hostile,” “oppressive,” “toxic,” “extremely toxic,” and “incredibly toxic.” After whistleblowers from the Environmental Protection Agency’s New Chemicals Division publicly accused several colleagues and supervisors of altering chemical assessments to make chemicals seem safer, the agency hired consultants to ask employees about their experiences of working in the division, which assesses the safety of chemicals being introduced to the market. A resulting report, completed in January and released in response to a public records request in March, reveals a workforce consumed by internal disputes and torn between the agency’s environmental mission and intense pressure from chemical companies to quickly approve their products on tight deadlines.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy