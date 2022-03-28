Healthcare Worker Appreciation Free Coffee Week!

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital’s Spirit of Women and Anderson Design Center will host the “2022 is All About You – Spring Refresh.”. The free coffee and dessert social will cover topics like how to refresh your home and your health. Hattiesburg Clinic’s Keene Hal, MD, and Anderson designer Julie Graf will speak at the event. There will also be three coffee tables books given away as door prizes.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 10 DAYS AGO