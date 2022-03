Two persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on March 26, according to the Fontana Police Department. One suspect was arrested for DUI (alcohol) and another suspect was taken into custody on a warrant charge during the checkpoint, which took place at 9244 Sierra Avenue, just north of Randall Avenue, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

FONTANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO