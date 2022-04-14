ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Uses This $14 Detangling Brush From Amazon For Her Sleek Strands

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRL4o_0esPhtUe00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We pay close attention to everything Kim Kardashian does, from her drama-filled relationship with Pete Davidson to her rigorous exercise routine . We’re still thinking about this year’s Oscars. Besides the jaw-dropping slap from Will Smith and, of course, shirtless Timothée Chalamet , we’d say one of the next best moments from the entire evening was Kim’s Vanity Fair after-party look. She strutted the blue carpet in a head-to-toe, skin-tight Balenciaga look that was absolute perfection with the help of her slicked-back ponytail.

Her snatched AF pony reached all the way down to her bottom half, making it that much harder to tame her extra-long strands. Turns out, her hairstylist, Chris Appleton , achieved the tight yet smooth thanks to two under-$25 brushes from Amazon . Did we ever think we’d hear of such a thing? Never. Are we overjoyed that Kim’s secret weapon is super accessible? Absolutely!

The Tangle Teezer brushes have thousands and thousands of perfect ratings thanks to their ability to gently untangle hair without causing any breakage.

“Since buying this my life has changed !” one shopper wrote of Tangle Teezer’s Ultimate Detangler brush . “I wish I could give this product 10 stars because that is how my hair feels. I can actually just brush my hair straight out of the shower, and not feel like I’m fighting a war with it. It’s amazing. Anyone, woman, man, child, Chewbacca – should buy this brush. It is a lifesaver.”

If you want a sleeked-back look like Kim, here’s exactly how Appleton created Kim’s slicked-back ponytail: First, he started with Color Wow’s One-Minute Transformation styling cream and applied it all throughout her hair. After clipping back a triangle section from temple to temple, the celeb hairstylist used Tangle Teezer’s Ultimate Styler to pull Kim’s hair into a ponytail.

Next, Appleton applied Color Wow’s Pop + Lock Frizz Control and Glossing Serum onto Tangle Teezer’s Ultimate Detangler . The brush helped to evenly distribute the product throughout her pony and provide a silky smooth, tangle-free finish.



To complete this controlled wet look and hold it in place, he spritzed Color Wow’s Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray all over and touched up her hairline with the brand’s Root Cover Up .

For the finale, take Tangle Teezer’s Ultimate Styler and tame any baby hairs.

That’s a wrap, Kim lovers near and far. You know exactly what to do next: Shop these Kardashian-approved Tangle Teezer hair brushes so that you can brush, slick and tame your future wet ponytails and other hair styles to A-list perfection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0esPhtUe00

