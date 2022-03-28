ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities grapple with expected revenue declines as fewer workers commute downtown

By Karen Kroll
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of September 2021, almost half of U.S. full-time employees were working remotely, either part or all of the time, Gallup found. Moreover, 91% of full- and part-time remote workers across the U.S. hoped to partially or fully work from home after the pandemic. This shift impacts not just...

