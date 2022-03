Messages about racial injustice can be received differently by people depending on their political ideology and the race of the person delivering the message. Liberals tend to support social or situational explanations for racial injustice while conservatives tend to support personal or individual explanations. New research published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin found that liberal people indeed were more likely to hire a teacher when their teaching philosophy is focused on social responsibility, but only when the applicants were White. When the applicants were Black, liberal people preferred applicants who focused on personality responsibility.

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO