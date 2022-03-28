ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Summer Camp

sibfl.net
 23 hours ago

This summer, we will offer several camp options for children ranging in age from 5 to 15 years old. General, Sports, and...

www.sibfl.net

My 1053 WJLT

The Complete Guide to Kids Summer Camps in Southern Indiana

There are two different perspectives on summer break — the kid's perspective and the parent's perspective. For the kids, it means a needed rest from homework, tests, and sitting behind a desk for seven or so hours a day. It means carefree days of sleeping in and spending the day watching TV, playing video games, or playing outside. For parents, it's anything but carefree. It means trying to figure out what you're going to do with your kids while you're at work. Unless you have teenagers old enough to stay home by themselves, you have to have somewhere to take your kids while you put your time in at the office. Of course, daycare is an option, and there are many, many great daycare options in southern Indiana, but if you're looking for something a little different to fill those carefree days of summer, a summer camp is a great option. Not only does it give you peace of mind knowing your kids are somewhere safe, but it also gives them the chance to experience a wide variety of activities they may not always have the opportunity to experience.
INDIANA STATE
9&10 News

Benefits of Summer Camp: Presbytery Point

During the pandemic the option of sending your kids to summer camp went out the window. This year however, summer camps across Michigan are back and they offer great opportunities for kids to learn new skills, get outside, and make friends. We spoke to the Executive Director of Presbytery Point...
MICHIGAN STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Tips for parents on how to manage summer camp homesickness

Summer camp can be a gloriously fun time of growth and exploration, but it also can be hard. The American Academy of Pediatrics estimates that about 20% of boys and girls away from home can experience moderate to severe homesickness. At its worst, homesickness can result in tearful and withdrawn...
LIFESTYLE
WILX-TV

Camp Kesem MSU excited to host in-person fundraiser and summer camp

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Camp Kesem, driven by college students, is a nationwide nonprofit that supports children whose parents have or have had cancer with free year-round services. Michigan State University has their very own chapter who are not only super excited to host in-person camp this year, but...
EAST LANSING, MI
FOX2now.com

Innsbrook residents have their pick of fun summer camps!

ST. LOUIS – Summer camps are the best part of being a kid. Those living or staying at Innsbrook Resort will be able to pick from several camps like fishing, horseback riding, nerf wars, magic camp and more. Chelsea stopped by and found some new friends to hang out...
INNSBROOK, MO
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns in April

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation for two weekends in 2022, April 8-10 and April 14-16. A spring tradition since 1997, Boone Hall Farms invites all to enjoy entertainment-filled days featuring acrobatic dogs, pig races, the All American Petting Zoo, music, magic, thrilling rides, and over 10 acres of fresh, ripe, Boone Hall strawberries just waiting to be picked.
FESTIVAL
Henry County Daily Herald

Communities FORE Kids Golf Tournament slated for April 18

McDONOUGH — Henry County's Communities In Schools of Georgia chapter is hosting its 11th annual golf tournament to fund dropout prevention services in McDonough High School and Stockbridge High School. This year the tournament will be held at Crystal Lake Golf Club in Hampton. Food will be supplied by...
MCDONOUGH, GA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hood County YMCA Launches Inclusive Soccer League

The Hood County YMCA is kicking off something good for families with an all-new inclusive soccer league for children. Children with adaptive needs and all abilities played alongside each other Sunday at the YMCA fields in Granbury. It's the first league of its kind in Hood County, where every child...
HOOD COUNTY, TX
WTHI

Importance of swim lessons for children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, children ages 1 though 4 have the highest drowning rates. This is why it is crucial for you to sign your child up for swim lessons. Swim lessons will teach your children valuable skills that can be...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
1520 The Ticket

This Secret Illinois Beach Is Something You Have to See This Summer

'Tis the season where we all start counting down to our summer vacations. I don't know if your family is in the same position as mine is, but the tropical vacation we have been dreaming about is just not in the budget this year. We may not be hitting a cruise ship or the Caribbean anytime soon, but that's okay because I just discovered a taste of the tropics that is currently awaiting us in Crystal Lake, IL.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL

