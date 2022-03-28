ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts judge resigns after SJC order in “unwanted touching” case

By State House News Service
fallriverreporter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMARCH 28, 2022…..A Probate and Family Court judge who last week was ordered to be suspended without pay resigned from the bench on Monday. Judge Paul Sushchyk’s resignation letter to Gov. Charlie Baker says in its entirety, “Please be advised that, effective March 28, 2022, I hereby resign my office as...

fallriverreporter.com

