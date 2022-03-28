ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

From Ashes To New Rocked El Paso & It Was Phenomenal

By Daniel Paulus
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I love concerts & March 27th was a pure example of WHY: amazing music, amazing energy, everyone was having a good time... it was a great night. The last time From Ashes to New came to El Paso was back in 2018, opening up for Papa Roach at Speaking Rock. They...

95.5 KLAQ

