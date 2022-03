Of the eight players to receive the franchise tag in 2022, two have signed extensions, leaving the long-term futures of six still up in the air. If they don't ink new deals before July 15, these players will have to play 2022 on the franchise tag, with the chance to again hit free agency next year. We're going to project what extensions might look like for the players in question. But first, let's look at the contracts given to two of the tagged players this offseason:

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO