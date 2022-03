The New York Jets are still eager to add some more talent around young quarterback Zach Wilson, and many expect them to add a playmaking wideout with one of their two first-round picks. Amid links to tantalizing rookies such as Drake London and Chris Olave, the Jets could also look to make a big splash in the trade market, following their unsuccessful pursuit of Tyreek Hill. ESPN’s Rich Cimini indicates the Jets are “keeping an eye on” a few star wide receivers who are approaching the end of their rookie deals, including the likes of DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown, and Deebo Samuel.

