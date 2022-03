UConn is in the women's Final Four for the 14th consecutive time, and the Huskies will be joined in Minneapolis by three No. 1 seeds: South Carolina, Stanford and Louisville. ICYMI: UConn beat NC State, 91-87 (2OT), in an instant classic on Monday that featured 13 lead changes, nine ties, a buzzer-beater and a game-high 27 points from reigning National POY Paige Bueckers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO