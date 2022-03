Watertown High School senior standout Drew Norberg has announced his decision to play college basketball at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell. The 6-foot-2 senior guard earned Class AA All-State first team honors after leading the Arrows by averaging 21.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this winter. Norberg was a two-year starter who also saw varsity time as a sophomore for Watertown. This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Watertown's Drew Norberg to play college basketball at Dakota Wesleyan

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 18 MINUTES AGO