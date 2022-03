KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A University of Tennessee Ph.D. graduate student in mathematics is trying to remove the guesswork that runners face while training for a big race. They said Cameron Cook used a mathematical model to figure out that he needs to eat exactly five 100-calorie packets during a marathon in order to keep his body running at peak performance. The model predicted that he would finish his 10th marathon last November in 2 hours, 36 minutes and 14 seconds.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO