ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Things to Do This Week in L.A. [3-28-2022 to 4-1-2022]

welikela.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you hear that slapping? It’s the sound of fatty rain drops hitting windshields all throughout the Southland. A million free car washes all happening at once. Praise be! The only questions now is, where will you drive in your sparkling fresh auto as the week goes on, and the sunshine...

www.welikela.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

L.A. Weekly’s Spannabis 2022 Travel Diary

In the years since Amsterdam fell off following enforcement picking up on cultivators, Barcelona has become the cannabis capital of Europe. It was clearly on display last weekend as thousands of cannabis enthusiasts from around the planet descended on the city to see the best Europe had to offer. Most...
TRAVEL
ARTnews

Frank Gehry Designs $350 M. Expansion for L.A. Music School, Met Gala Co-Chairs Named, and More: Morning Links for March 18, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. The U.K. has barred arts exports to Russia in its sanctions package, the Financial Times reports, but one expert questioned the impact of the move, since many arts businesses have already halted shipments. Speaking of moving art, Bloomberg’s James Tarmy checked in with two brave Ukrainian art dealers, Oleksandr (Sasha) Shchelushchenko and Katia Vozianova, who have been working to get art out of Kyiv, and hopefully out of harm’s way. Collectors have helped, including a lawyer who has joined the civil defense force. And speaking of collectors, Vanity Fair’s Nate Freeman reports that American Peter Brant was at...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Santa Monica, CA
Society
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Santa Monica, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayao Miyazaki
Person
Barbara Kruger
mansionglobal.com

‘Scarface’ House in California Lists for $39.995 Million

A Mediterranean Revival-style estate known as ‘El Fureidis’ is coming on the market for nearly $40 million. “El Fureidis,” a Mediterranean Revival-style estate known for its starring role in the Al Pacino film “Scarface,” is coming on the market for $39.995 million. Exteriors of the...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

What Happened to the Gilded Age Mansions of New York City?

The Charles M. Schwab mansion on Riverside Drive. HBO’s hit series “The Gilded Age,” set in 1880s Manhattan, was filmed at a number of historic mansions dating back to the famously ostentatious era. But most are located in Newport, R.I., or Troy, N.Y., according to an HBO spokeswoman—virtually no filming took place in Manhattan.
POLITICS
Architectural Digest

Jonah Hill Asks $11 Million For His Three Bedroom NYC Loft

It’s a big year for Jonah Hill. The comedic actor, writer, and director has a new film coming out— the Netflix Original You People, which he co-penned with Kenya Barris and is also starring in. But before the movie premieres later this year, Hill has one thing to cross off his to do list: selling his Manhattan home. According to the New York Post, the Moneyball star has listed his three bedroom, four and a half bathroom Noho pad for just shy of $11 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Wanda Sykes Weighs In on Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appearing at Oscars: ‘Hollywood, We Can Get a Little Full of Ourselves’

Click here to read the full article. Before the Oscars, Amy Schumer made headlines by revealing that she had pitched a segment in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would appear via a livestream or pre-recorded video. While walking the red carpet, her Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes revealed she had a very different opinion about Zelenskyy potentially appearing. “I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin on Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV. “Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves, and we think that what we’re doing is all so...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Food Wine#Contemporary Art#Art Museum#Southland#La Food Waste Week#First Fridays#Nhm#Miyazaki#The Academy Museum#Sustainable#Imperfect Foods#Cafe Gratitude#Plant Food Wine
Washington Examiner

Andy Warhol Marilyn Monroe portrait set to hit auction at $200 million

Art legend Andy Warhol's iconic silk-screen portrait of Marilyn Monroe is expected to break records when it goes up for auction in May at Christie’s in New York. The asking price is reportedly $200 million, with Warhol's current auction record sitting at $105.4 million. The 3-foot portrait, labeled “Shot...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
TODAY.com

Watch Anthony Anderson hitchhike home in New York City

Actor Anthony Anderson recently moved to New York to film “Law & Order,” and a few strangers helped welcome him to the neighborhood by providing a ride home from a big shopping trip. Watch the funny clip Anderson shared of him hitchhiking with the group.March 24, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

New York Developers Breathe New Life Into Classic Buildings

Several of the spring’s hottest new developments blend modern design into landmarked architecture. New York City’s luxury market has more than bounced back from the initial lows of the Covid-19 pandemic, with sales momentum building throughout 2021 and going strong thus far in 2022. Luxury dealmaking in Manhattan...
REAL ESTATE
Architectural Digest

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Ask $57.5 Million for Their Serene L.A. Compound

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are no stranger to record breaking real estate transactions—one of 2019’s top deals was the sale of their Beverly Hills home to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi for $45 million—and if they receive asking price for their newly listed Pacific Palisades home it’ll be among the most pricy sales in the area’s history. According to the LA Times the Maroon 5 frontman and the model just listed the spot that AD toured last year for $57.5 million, a sizable increase from the $31.95 million they paid Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner for it in 2018.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy