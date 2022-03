Everybody’s good enough to beat everybody. That’s a coaching maxim of Mack Brown, whose UNC football team had its share of slip-ups last fall, and during Tuesday’s spring practice he leaned on some recent history to reinforce it: the 69-49 rout of Saint Peter’s that sent UNC basketball and coach Hubert Davis, Brown’s longtime friend, off to the Final Four.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO