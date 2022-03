The Los Angeles Lakers always seem to have trouble getting out of their own way, and that was certainly the case when they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. It was another tale of two halves for the Lakers as they were able to dominate the game from the get-go, moving the ball on offense and making multiple efforts on defense to keep the Pelicans off balance and building a 20-point lead. However, Los Angeles looked like a much different team after halftime, lacking the same kind of pop and verve they showed earlier in the night.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO