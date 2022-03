Click here to read the full article. Amazon has won unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $8.5 billion acquisition of storied U.S. movie studio MGM, the European Commission said Tuesday. It said the deal would not pose competition concerns in Europe. That’s a big hurdle passed for the merger, announced last May. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission must still weigh in and is reportedly on the cusp of a deadline to contest the deal or not to – the latter amounting to a tacit greenlight. “We’re pleased with the Commission’s decision and, with MGM, look forward to providing more choice of quality entertainment...

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO