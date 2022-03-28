Easter in the Park!

A popular and common plant seen all over Southern California is toxic and potentially deadly for dogs. "I love her so much. I love my dog so much and just not having her home and not knowing...," Cat Johnson told CBSLA about her pug puppy, Potato.It's been touch and go for the dog after she collapsed while on a walk Friday in Corona del Mar. "This is the pathway we normally go down for her regular walks,' Johnson said, " and right by this plant, she'll nip at whatever's on the ground that might look like food."Johnson discovered that a sag palm...

