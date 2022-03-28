Easter in the Park!

Alvin Parks and Recreation Lights Out Easter Egg Hunt. Lights out Egg Hunt Special Needs https://bit.ly/3rI0gbC. The Alvin Parks and recreation will use this site to share information regarding special events, programs, construction, and general news.
The new operators of the former Barry's theme park in Portrush hope to reopen it at Easter, renamed as Curry's Fun Park. The Curry family, who run Curry's Fun Park in Salthill, County Galway, have taken on a long-term lease. Barry's had been operated for almost 100 years by the...
On Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm Amy Angel Team – Keller Williams Realty Group – Real Estate Professionals will host their 2nd Annual Eggstravaganza at Germania Springs Park. Join them on April 2nd for Egg Hunts (2 different ages), duck race, face painting, Kona Ice, AND MORE! Lots of prizes! Get there early […]
ORLANDO, Fla. – Step into ICON Park’s bunny garden starting next week for family photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. The Easter Bunny Garden Experience is returning to Icon Park for the last weekend in March and then running April 2-16. The photo opportunities will be available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
ay, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the historic E.N. Brown House would need to be demolished to make room for a new intersection that's going to be built where Routes 46 and 82 come together.
(Atlantic) The Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund recently donated funds to Atlantic Parks and Recreation for their decorated Easter Egg project. Wooden eggs are available at the Park and Rec office for children to paint. Once the eggs are painted and turned back into Park and Rec they will be displayed in the City Park during the Chamber sponsored Easter Egg Hunt. Both events will be held on Saturday, April 16th. Stop by and vote for your favorite painted egg and enjoy a fun filled morning.
Easter is a time for embracing all things spring, be it spending more time out in nature or enjoying beautiful blooms in your home. As the seasons change and the weather starts to get warmer - you may be thinking about how to inject some life and colour into your home after the cold and dark months of winter.
From New Mexico to New Jersey, get in on the romance with the best hot air balloons festivals in the US. There’s something magical about watching hundreds of colorful balloons gently rise into the skies. Hot air balloons symbolize romance, joy, luxury and wonderment and for many a hot air balloon ride is a bucket list item.
Muscatine, IOWA – According to the city officials, all children are invited to bring their baskets, and their parents, to the Hunt that will be held on from 10-11:00 a.m. on April 9 in the upper loop of Weed Park. City officials said that families attending the event may...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — This weekend’s inaugural runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend may have a surprise of its own for its participants. Due to recent global supply chains, event medals may not arrive from the supplier in time for the event, Disney said. “Although we have been working to...
You've been seeing a lot of stories about Easter-related activities, so let's get this important piece of information out of the way right...in 2022, Easter will fall on April 17th. It's the one holiday I always have to look up, and I'm sure I'm not alone. Between now and then,...
For decades, tourists in Atlantic City would pay to see a rider and horse dive 40 feet through the air into a small pool. And now a New Jersey author has written about her personal journey with the last of the diving horses. The Diving Horses of Atlantic City were...
This content was produced in partnership with New Forum. Charlotte-based gastropub Harry’s Grille and Tavern’s second location in Quail Corners is now open. The original location in Ayrsley opened over a decade ago and has become a neighborhood hangout. The second location hopes to capture that same community feel and build on it. The deets: […]
The post Now open: Harry’s Grille and Tavern expands with second Charlotte location appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
A popular and common plant seen all over Southern California is toxic and potentially deadly for dogs. "I love her so much. I love my dog so much and just not having her home and not knowing...," Cat Johnson told CBSLA about her pug puppy, Potato.It's been touch and go for the dog after she collapsed while on a walk Friday in Corona del Mar. "This is the pathway we normally go down for her regular walks,' Johnson said, " and right by this plant, she'll nip at whatever's on the ground that might look like food."Johnson discovered that a sag palm...
Scribble is a three-month-old stray dog who was wandering the street alone in search of a new home. The adorable pup was seen following people into their homes in an attempt to find a loving home for himself. Scribbled in hearts. Scribble was picked by rescuers in Manenberg, Cape Town...
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual Easter Sunrise Service is returning to Stone Mountain Park on April 17. This years’ service is anticipated to be the biggest ever with special guests Bryant Wright and Crawford Loritts, who will be delivering the message at the top of the mountain.
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The weather turned out picture-perfect Sunday for the final Grand Prix of the Gulf Coast Winter Classics in Harrison County. After six weeks of competitions, the winner took home the grand prize of $25,000. “It’s been absolutely awesome,” said Lena Davis. Davis and...
Women’s Animal Center is hosting its sixth annual Tee Up for Tails Golf Outing on Monday, Aug. 22, at Talamore Country Club in Ambler. Enjoy golf, good company and support the Bensalem-based Women’s Animal Center’s lifesaving work for animals in need. Support helps provide safe shelter, nutritious meals and medical care for the shelter pets waiting for their forever homes.
Comments / 0