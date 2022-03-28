Swimming Lessons at Williams Park Pool

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A local special needs cheer squad is getting another chance to show their talents to the world in an upcoming competition April 23 - April 25. In Ashwaubenon, the Fusion Athletics All-Star All-Abilities special needs cheerleading squad, Legacy, is the only competitive cheer abilities team in Wisconsin. Not to mention, champions of their competitive division in 2021 which earned them a trip to Orlando, FL.

