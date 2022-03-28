ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NJ

Swimming Lessons at Williams Park Pool

franklintwpnj.org
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleClasses begin Monday, June 27th and finish on Saturday, July 30th. No...

www.franklintwpnj.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Manhattan Mercury

Residents take Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Participants splashed into 40-degree water on Saturday for the Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics. Eight-five people went to Tuttle Creek State Park to take the plunge. “Individuals sign up to take the plunge into cold water, which means they fundraise for several weeks leading up to the event,” said Krystin Guggisberg, Special Olympics Kansas sports and program manager.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WTHI

Importance of swim lessons for children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, children ages 1 though 4 have the highest drowning rates. This is why it is crucial for you to sign your child up for swim lessons. Swim lessons will teach your children valuable skills that can be...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Westerly Sun

Business community rallies for YMCA Dolphins Swim Team

Milly Morissette of Westerly, "a proud swim parent" of the YMCA Dolphins swim team and acting president of their boosters club, wanted to share "a very thoughtful thing that the business owners of the Malted Barley and Perks & Corks did for our YMCA Dolphins Swim Team this season." Due...
WESTERLY, RI
WSAW

Local special needs cheer team places 3rd in The Cheerleading Worlds

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A local special needs cheer squad is getting another chance to show their talents to the world in an upcoming competition April 23 - April 25. In Ashwaubenon, the Fusion Athletics All-Star All-Abilities special needs cheerleading squad, Legacy, is the only competitive cheer abilities team in Wisconsin. Not to mention, champions of their competitive division in 2021 which earned them a trip to Orlando, FL.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin, NJ
Sports
City
Franklin, NJ
Elko Daily Free Press

SCHS announces soccer summer camps, development league

SPRING CREEK – Registration is now open for youth soccer summer camp and developmental leagues registration hosted by the Spring Creek High School Boys Soccer team and coaches. SCHS soccer head coach Forrest Knotts announced the school will be teaming with Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association and the Boys...
SPRING CREEK, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy