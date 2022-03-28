LeBron James unlikely to play against Dallas with ankle swelling

Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on LeBron’s ankle: “He definitely has some swelling from the ankle sprain.” He’ll be listed as DOUBTFUL for tomorrow’s game vs. Mavs.

Source: Twitter @RyanWardLA

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

ICYMI, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Along with @lockedonpels host @Jake Madison, we break down a backbreaking loss in New Orleans, LeBron’s ankle injury, the state of the Lakers & Pelicans post-AD trade and more. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 8:37 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Talking state of the Lakers & LeBron with @geeter3 & @Mike Bresnahan on @SpectrumSN. Tune in at 6 pm PT! – 8:31 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are doubtful in Dallas. For two seasons now, the Lakers have struggled to keep their star duo on the court together: ocregister.com/2022/03/28/lak… – 8:28 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

A lot of 1Q rotation notes for the Heat, who lead the Kings 31-19.

– Strus starts for Robinson

– Butler gets the LeBron minutes pattern (6 and 2)

– Four-man bench of Herro, Dedmon, Robinson and Vincent

– No Oladipo or Morris – 8:07 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Jimmy Butler checked out at 6-min mark, back in with 2ish minutes left. Isn’t this the LeBron minutes pattern? – 8:03 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

LeBron, Anthony Davis both doubtful for Lakers vs. Mavericks Tuesday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/28/leb… – 7:39 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Another Luka Doncic vs. LeBron James matchup is ‘doubtful’ because of Lakers star’s ankle sprain dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:56 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

– Anthony Davis completed his first full practice since his injury (Feb. 16), and responded well. He’s doubtful to play Tues. at DAL as he ramps up conditioning.

– LeBron is also doubtful due to the ankle he sprained at NOP, but will be evaluated prior to the game as usual. – 6:08 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

The Lakers list LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) as doubtful for tomorrow’s game in Dallas.

Dwight Howard (hip soreness) is probable. – 6:00 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Somehow this flew under my radar: On Saturday, LeBron received not one, but two Razzie Awards (“Worst Actor,” “Worst Screen Couple”) for ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy.’ (The movie itself won “Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel,” but not “Worst Picture.”) AK hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-n… – 5:40 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Here’s the latest on LeBron James’ status ahead of Tuesday’s nationally televised visit to American Airlines Center.

mavs.com/lebron-luka-do… – 5:22 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Oldest players to average 30 ppg in a season

37 – LeBron James (for now)

36 –

35 –

34 –

33 –

32 – Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry

31 – Jerry West – 5:08 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

A sobering stat: In the 2019-20 title season, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were the Lakers most-played two-man combo with 59 games and 1,455 minutes.

In the two seasons since *combined*, James and Davis have played in 48 games and 1,147 minutes. – 4:41 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Shitty luck for the Lakers continues: One star takes a step forward w/ AD going through a full practice while LeBron takes a step back with his ankle likely keeping him out tomorrow’s game (and potentially longer).

Reminder: 8 games remain. Regular-season finale on April 10. – 4:11 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lakers status report has Lebron and Anthony Davis as ‘doubtful’ for tomorrow’s game…Looks like we are getting closer to getting AD back – 4:07 PM

Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan

LeBron James is listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s game in Dallas because of a sprained left ankle.

Also, Anthony Davis is listed as doubtful (mid-foot sprain) instead of out, which represents some form of progress. – 4:03 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Lakers say @LeBron James is doubtful to play against Mavs tomorrow night. – 4:00 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel said the Lakers’ defense crumbled last week against Philadelphia when they played without LeBron, but he wants to see that competitive spirit again tomorrow in Dallas: “We fought like hell in that game. And we’re gonna fight like hell tomorrow night.” – 4:00 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

After Lakers practice in Dallas today, Frank Vogel said LeBron James will be “doubtful” tomorrow vs. Mavs because of swelling after ankle sprain.

Anthony Davis went through practice, but will also be doubtful.

Bad news for national TV hype. Not so much for Mavs’ seeding hopes. – 3:58 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Frank Vogel on the Lakers’ practice today: Anthony Davis went through a full, live practice for the first time since he suffered the mid-foot sprain. LeBron James used the practice time to undergo treatment on the swelling in his left ankle. Both are listed as doubtful for DAL – 3:54 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Vogel said LeBron has swelling in sprained ankle and was not at practice but was getting treatment. – 3:54 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Frank Vogel just said to reporters that LeBron James is “doubtful” for Mavericks’ game Tuesday. Same for Anthony Davis, although that’s an upgrade. Davis went through practice today. James stayed at hotel for treatment on ankle, which as some swelling, Vogel said. – 3:54 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Frank Vogel said LeBron James, sprained left ankle, and Anthony Davis, right mid-foot sprain, both listed as doubtful for Lakers at Dallas. – 3:54 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Frank Vogel says LeBron James will be listed as doubtful tomorrow in Dallas. – 3:53 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

LeBron James listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game against the Mavericks. #LakeShow – 3:52 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron James’ ankle has swollen, Frank Vogel said, and he’ll be listed as doubtful tomorrow in Dallas. – 3:52 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on LeBron’s ankle: “He definitely has some swelling from the ankle sprain.”

He’ll be listed as DOUBTFUL for tomorrow’s game vs. Mavs. – 3:52 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

LeBron James (ankle) is doubtful to play Tuesday in Dallas, Lakers coach Frank Vogel says. – 3:52 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

H/T to @Andrew Lopez. Per @ESPNStatsInfo, last night’s 23 point blown lead against the Pelicans was the biggest in a game where LeBron suited up for the Lakers. AK – 2:20 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

LeBron James just opened up about the disappointing truth about his ankle injury.

#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA

sportscasting.com/lebron-james-j… – 12:46 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss a kneecapping loss to the Pelicans, LeBron’s ankle, and where the hell the Lakers go from here w/@Jake Madison. (@lockedonpels) #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 12:11 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1963, the Royals’ Oscar Robertson had 43 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists in a win over the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Division Finals.

He and LeBron James are the only players in NBA postseason history to record multiple 40-point triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/f7wZ0bn1K1 – 12:01 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Even if Sunday’s injury didn’t break LeBron James physically, it might have emotionally. My view of the latest, totally on-brand, Lakers meltdown for ⁦⁦@TheAthletic⁩: theathletic.com/3213293/2022/0… – 11:43 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

LeBron James last night:

✅ 39 PTS

✅ 9 REB

✅ 5 AST

James became just the second player in NBA history to reach 37,000 career points, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

He reached that mark in 76 fewer games played than Abdul-Jabbar. pic.twitter.com/Awm7yIewzp – 9:11 AM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @ForbesSports

LeBron James’ Ankle Feels ‘Horrible’ And The Lakers’ Playoff Chances Are In Real Jeopardy via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 8:38 AM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks

These Nike LeBron 8s! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/W2eU5hXsf0 – 2:10 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: LeBron James said his ankle felt “horrible” postgame Sunday and his availability is in question as L.A. continues its crucial stretch Tuesday in Dallas es.pn/3Nkzpum – 12:57 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

LeBron injures ankle, plays through it to score 39; Lakers fall to Pelicans nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/28/leb… – 12:49 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

A little more in-depth on what LeBron said about twisting his ankle tonight against the Pelicans, and the consequences of that: ocregister.com/2022/03/27/lak… – 12:00 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers didn’t just lose a critical game to the Pelicans; their biggest star got hurt. Now they’re up against LeBron’s bad ankle, a tough schedule and a team that hasn’t found rhythm all season long.

“Time’s running out.”

ocregister.com/2022/03/27/lak… – 11:44 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

🚨Wholesome content alert🚨

For his mom’s birthday, Trey Murphy III introduced her to @LeBron James. She was practically in tears she was so happy. I said, “You understand your son just beat him,” and she said, “But that’s LEBRON!” pic.twitter.com/wcHt7mKogG – 10:21 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

A very surreal backstage experience: As LeBron was limping out, Pelicans hero Trey Murphy was waiting with his parents and asked for LeBron for a picture for his mother’s birthday. Trey snapped a pic, LeBron hugged her, and as he got a few steps away she *screamed* with delight. – 10:21 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron said that he hopes this ankle doesn’t cost him any missed games. He already started treatment on it postgame, will continue treatment on the flight, and aim to get it ready for the next game. – 10:16 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

LeBron on the status of his sprained ankle: “it’s horrible.” pic.twitter.com/XgcSIywtcH – 10:15 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron James: “I hate missing games. It’s not in my makeup.” – 10:15 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron said this game was a microcosm of their season in many ways: “Another wasted opportunity.”

On his ankle: “I lost all explosiveness, couldn’t really get into the lane like I’d have wanted to.”

He’s missed 20 games this season, and Anthony Davis has played just 37 of 74. – 10:14 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron on if the ankle injury will cost him games: “I hope not, shit.” – 10:14 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

LeBron James did his ankle feels “horrible” after finishing the game on it. He had it wrapped but was able to walk – slowly – without crutches to his postgame interview. – 10:12 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron limped into his postgame media session on what’s clearly a very sore ankle, and said that it feels “horrible” right now, and that he “has no idea how I finished the game.”

He’s dealt with ankle sprains before, and also has the sore knee (since late January). – 10:11 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron on losing a key game tonight in New Orleans, losing a 23-point lead in a game he scored 39: “It feels like shit.” – 10:11 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron says his ankle is “horrible right now” and he knows it’ll probably get worse on the plane ride. “It’s pretty sore right now.” – 10:10 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

“Its horrible right now,” LeBron James said about his left ankle injury. – 10:10 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

LeBron on his left ankle injury: “It’s horrible. It’s horrible right now. … It’s pretty sore right now.” – 10:09 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron James came to the postgame podium with his left ankle wrapped up. On the injury: “I have no idea how I finished the game.” Says it’s “horrible” at the moment. – 10:09 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron James on his ankle: “I have no idea how I finished the game. … It was pretty nasty.” – 10:09 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

LeBron James just limped in on left ankle – 10:08 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

LeBron James walks into the interview room walking very gingerly. Left ankle heavily taped. – 10:08 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Malik Monk: “I’m never not confident in what we can do, especially when we got Bron on our team.” – 10:05 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

When the Clippers blew a 20-point lead in New Orleans back in November, it was their 5th game in 7 days

When the Lakers blew a 23-point lead in New Orleans, the Pelicans were playing the second night of a back-to-back, Lakers had three days off and LeBron James had five days off – 10:00 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Frank Vogel said LeBron was “In an incredible groove” prior to turning his ankle, and that he was clearly limited by it in 2nd half, even as he managed to play 42 minutes.

“He was pushing through it, but I did sense (his limitation).”

We’ll hear from LeBron soon. – 9:42 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Vogel used the word “hobbled” to describe LeBron on defense in the second half. He gave credit to him earlier for toughing it out for 39 points, but acknowledged that trying to get LeBron off the ball more might have hurt them defensively. – 9:41 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on LeBron’s ankle: “We’ll have an update tomorrow.” – 9:40 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Incredible 116-108 comeback over the Lakers!! The Pelicans trailed by 20 points at halftime & LeBron James was rolling. However, New Orleans wallops L.A. 67-39 in the second half. So many players excelled, but Trey Murphy’s my player of the game with 21 points — all in 2nd half. – 9:23 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

The Lakers held a 23-point lead at one point.

The Pelicans just won 116-108.

According to @ESPNStatsInfo research, it’s the largest blown lead in a game LeBron James has played in for the Lakers. – 9:22 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

LeBron James tonight:

39 PTS

9 REB

5 AST

14-27 FG

7-13 3P

It’s his 17th loss when scoring 30+, the most by any player this season. pic.twitter.com/Kqu3GzS9ZJ – 9:22 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Final: Pelicans 116, Lakers 108

The Lakers blew a 20-point halftime lead to fall to 31-43 — 0.5 games behind the Pelicans, who have passed them for No. 9 in the West. The Spurs are now just one game back. LeBron had 39 pts, 9 rebs and 5 asts.

Up next: at Dallas on Tuesday. – 9:22 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most 30-point games that end in losses this season:

17 — LeBron James

16 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

No other player has more than 9. pic.twitter.com/Y1mRmapQ3W – 9:21 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

The Pelicans took LeBron’s best shot, shrugged it off and covered the spread.

What a freaking half. – 9:20 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

CJ McCollum hasn’t had a great game by his lofty standards but a lefty floater goaltended by LeBron gives Pels 7-point lead at 0:29. Huge basket – 9:18 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

It’s going down in the SKC! Someone should have told that to LeBron on that goaltend – 9:17 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Trey Murphy with 21 points, 4-6 from 3, and a spot in the closing lineup at the 2 vs Lakers. Lakers have gone small with LeBron at C, JV guarding Carmelo – 9:13 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

That was Herb Jones’ 6th steal – a new career high.

And that was a nifty finish against LeBron James – that didn’t go Herb’s way the first two times back the first quarter. – 9:06 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

I generally think all broadcasts should talk less about the officiating, but I laughed at Antonio Daniels saying “Message!” (from Don’t be a Menace) when Joel Meyers said that LeBron picked up just his first foul in 32 minutes. – 8:57 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

With his 13th field goal of the night, LeBron James passed Karl Malone for second place on the NBA’s all-time field goals made list, via Lakers PR. – 8:55 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

How much longer before Trey Murphy catches LeBron on the all-time scoring list? – 8:55 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Third quarter: Lakers 94, Pelicans 90

The Pelicans outscored the Lakers 41-25 in the third to make this a game in the fourth. LeBron James has 35 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Russell Westbrook has 16 points. Malik Monk has 14. The biggest 12 minutes of the season for LA. – 8:48 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Another trey for Trey Murphy, picks up the charge against Carmelo Anthony and now picks up an And-1 on a drive through the lane.

So here for the Trey Murphy tops LeBron James game. – 8:44 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Starting to look like LeBron is gonna NEED 50 to put the Pelicans away. New Orleans decided to play some defense and hit from outside in the second half. – 8:37 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL had the game in control at the half, but didn’t come out with the same intensity. The Pelicans are now fully engaged, and have hit 3 straight 3’s, helping them trim LAL’s 20-point lead to 5 before a LeBron layup made it 85-78 with 4 min. to play in the 3rd. – 8:37 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers led by 23, but now it’s just five. Fighting to stay ahead of the Pels, but the offense is shaky and LeBron’s mobility is a factor. – 8:35 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Trey Murphy III answering LeBron’s 3 with one of his own >>>>> – 8:33 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Halftime: Lakers 69, Pelicans 49

The Lakers just had one of their best halves of the season in their biggest game of the season. LeBron was spectacular with 25 points, including six 3s. Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk each have 12 points. – 8:05 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st half: Lakers 69, Pelicans 49

Ingram 10 pts

Jones 10 pts & 5 stls

McCollum 7 pts

LeBron James (25 pts) and the Lakers came up and punched the Pels square in the mouth to start this one. Surreal stuff from LeBron in a game we knew he would be up for. – 8:04 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

LeBron James has 25 points on 9-for-13 shooting, 6-for-9 on threes, Russell Westbrook 12 and Malik Monk 12 as Lakers open 69-49 lead over Pelicans at the half. – 8:04 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

The Lakers are up 69-49 on the Pelicans after a sizling first half. They are shooting 66.7% from the field and have drained 11-of-19 3-pointers. LeBron has a game-high 25 points despite appearing to roll his left ankle early in the second quarter. – 8:03 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: Lakers 69, Pelicans 49

– LeBron was ready for this one: 25p, 5r, 3a, 6/9 3P

– Ingram: 10p, 3r, 2a

– Herb: 10p, 5s

– CJ: 7p, 4a

– JV: 8p, 3r

Pels: 44.9 FG%, 3/12 3P, 2/3 FT

Lakers: 66.7 FG%, 11/19 3P, 6/7 FT – 8:03 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

LeBron has 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Completely dominant first half. Those deep 3s late in the shot clock are back breakers. – 8:03 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Lakers take a 69-49 lead into the half. LeBron didn’t sit after turning his ankle, playing the entire 2nd Q, scoring 25 points in his 21 minutes. – 8:03 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Lakers are on fire from 3, now 11 for 18 after Westbrook hit his second tonight. LeBron has 6, Monk 1 and Augustin 2.

Including his 2 for 2 tonight, Augustin is 21 for 41 from 3 since the Lakers acquired him, good for 51.2%. – 8:00 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Wrote about how LeBron has evolved as a scorer over the last decade earlier this month. Tonight he is absolutely hammering from his 3-point sweet spot.

https://t.co/nQqWvKvN50 pic.twitter.com/6SLRgGTxMD – 7:59 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

LeBron James is 6-9 from deep and now Russell Westbrook just hit his second 3-point attempt. pic.twitter.com/qXNS4NrQEM – 7:58 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron came to play today. Lakers have flipped the script from the last time these two team played. – 7:57 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron airballed his first 3 since tweaking his ankle … but has since hit 4 triples, towards a 6 for 9 effort already from distance.

He has 23 points, and has LAL up 60-42 with 3 minutes left in the half. – 7:57 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

LeBron has 23 points on 8 of 12 shooting (6 of 9 on 3s). – 7:56 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Damn LeBron…long ass three-ball gives Lakers a 20 point lead and him 23 points – 7:56 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

LeBron is 6-of-9 from 3 and it’s not even halftime yet. – 7:56 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron now has five 3-pointers tonight with 4 minutes left in the first half. Zooming past the career 37,000-point mark. – 7:54 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

LeBron is going nuts – 7:53 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron air-balled his first 3 after turning his ankle, but has 2 makes since, including a deep one moments ago to put LAL up 47-33. DJ Augustin also has a pair of 3’s as he continues his hot shooting. – 7:52 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

LeBron James is now the second player in NBA history to score 37,000 career points. – 7:51 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

With his sixth field goal of the contest, LeBron James became the second player in NBA history to score 37,000 career points, via Lakers PR. – 7:51 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron stretched the ankle w/a band during the time out, and upon returning, attempted a 3 that was well short.

LAL were up 36-27 when LeBron hurt the ankle as THT scored inside, and New Orleans scored in transition as he remained down. Pelicans now on a 6-0 run, lead down to 3. – 7:45 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

LeBron James, who stayed in the game after twisting his left ankle, shoots an airball over Trey Murphy and the crowd lets him know about it. – 7:42 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron is checking back in and playing through it. – 7:41 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

LeBron stays in the game after the timeout. – 7:41 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

LeBron James is back in game – 7:41 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron appeared to tweak his ankle, but is remaining in the game here. – 7:41 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

LeBron James helped up off the court, walks slowly to seat, getting looked at by Lakers medical people. – 7:40 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

LeBron James went down to the floor after appearing to tweak his left ankle. L.A. called timeout, James re-laced his sneaker and is walking by the bench, trying to test it out. – 7:39 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron is now walking around after getting pulled up. He’s testing the ankle. Did the thing where he reties his shoe. – 7:39 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

After falling and holding his left ankle, LeBron is up and walking around. – 7:39 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Looked like LeBron rolled an ankle. He’s down on the court in New Orleans. Lakers lead 36-29 but this is… – 7:38 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

LeBron is down on the floor and reaching at his left ankle. Trainers come out on the floor to check on him – 7:38 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

LeBron James goes down holding left ankle. Still on ground during timeout. – 7:38 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron fell and immediately grabbed his left ankle. – 7:38 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Oh hell yeah Jose over LeBron – 7:36 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Behind LeBron James’ 11 points, Russell Westbrook’s 7, Malik Monk’s 7, Lakers open 31-23 lead over Pelicans end of first. – 7:34 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Not a typo. The Lakers have increased a lead with LeBron on the bench. AK – 7:34 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL take a 31-23 lead out of a productive 1st Q in which LeBron led the way early (10 points in a 12-0 run) and Westbrook and Monk closed the quarter strong after NOP had trimmed the margin to 3. – 7:34 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

First quarter: Lakers 31, Pelicans 23

A dominant first-quarter performance from LeBron, who scored 11 points, grabbed 3 rebounds and blocked a shot. Russell Westbrook has 7 points. Malik Monk has 7 off the bench. LA is playing with the sense of urgency they’ve displayed lately. – 7:33 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Nice minutes from both Monk and Westbrook on offense, picking up the scoring load with LeBron on the bench.

Monk has 7 quick points, and Westbrook 7 as well as LAL lead 31-23. – 7:32 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Game started about as poorly as possible with Lakers up 12-0 but #Pelicans have settled in and are getting a lot of good shots. Herb and LeBron meeting on fast breaks a couple times already. Herb has 3 stl in 8 mins – 7:28 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

LeBron James and Jose Alvarado are jawing at each other a whole lot.

Alvarado has yet to play. – 7:25 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

UPDATE: LeBron no longer has more points than the Pelicans do. They now have the same amount (11). – 7:22 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

LeBron James and Jose Alvarado doing a little jawing.

Need Jose to get in this game pronto. – 7:21 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

LeBron James and Jose Alvarado JAWING at each other for close to a minute after LeBron blocks Herb Jones’ lay-up attempt.

Can’t wait for Jose to get in this game. – 7:21 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

You knew LeBron was going to be up for this one. – 7:20 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron here hinting at what he provide in a potential 1-game play-in scenario with this start, up to 12-0 after he scored again. – 7:19 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron 10, Pelicans 0. – 7:17 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL open this game with a 10-0 burst, with @LeBron James hitting a pair of 3’s and a layup, plus Dwight Howard’s layup, around a series of stops on the other end.

LeBron’s been all over the place on defense as well. – 7:15 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Lakers jump out to a 10-0 lead in what is the biggest game of the season up to this point. LeBron has 8 of those points. – 7:14 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Lakers are off to a 10-0 start. LeBron already has 8 points.

Pels are looking like a team that hasn’t played in this type of game before. – 7:14 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

A spirited 8-0 start from the Lakers, led by a couple of 3s from LeBron. LA is playing with a playoff-like intensity early. – 7:13 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Jaxson Hayes flew by to try to contest a LeBron corner three. LeBron pumped, stepped to his left, took a long exaggerated look at Hayes and sunk the shot.

Two early threes for LeBron. – 7:13 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

LeBron James just picked up Herb Jones full court.

Think this is gonna be a fun one, folks. – 7:12 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

LeBron guarding Herb Jones on the opening possession like it’s the 4th quarter of Game 7.

I think he wants this one. – 7:12 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Lakers’ starters vs. New Orleans:

Dwight Howard

Wenyen Gabriel

LeBron Jame

Austin Reaves

Russell Westbrook – 6:33 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Dwight Howard’s workout found him good enough to play with the sore hip, and he’ll start alongside Westbrook, Reaves, LeBron and Gabriel.

As expected, New Orleans will have McCollum, Ingram and Valanciunas all available. – 6:32 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

LeBron James will play in New Orleans tonight, Lakers coach Frank Vogel says.

Brandon Ingram is expected to play for the Pelicans but likely on a minutes restriction, while CJ McCollum is a game-time decision.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:34 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker both playing, per Vogel – 5:32 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are available for tonight’s game. – 5:31 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Both LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are available tonight against New Orleans. – 5:31 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are both available tonight. – 5:31 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are both available today, per Frank Vogel. – 5:31 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

LeBron and THT are both available, Frank Vogel says. – 5:31 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron will play tonight. – 5:31 PM

LeBron James said his left ankle felt “horrible” after turning it in the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 116-108 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, and his availability to play Tuesday in Dallas is in question as L.A. faces a crucial final stretch to try to lock in a spot in the play-in tournament. “I mean, I have no idea how I finished the game, to be honest, after watching that replay,” James said after finishing with 39 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists in 42 minutes against New Orleans. “It’s pretty nasty.” -via ESPN / March 28, 2022

James’ ankle was wrapped after the game, and he was walking with a noticeable limp. He was unsure whether it would cause him to miss any games. “I hope not,” James said. “S—. I hope not, because I hate missing games. That’s not in my nature.” -via ESPN / March 28, 2022

“I mean, from the time I turned my ankle I felt a sharp pain run up my leg. It started getting hot. And I’ve been there before with ankle sprains before,” he said. “But I didn’t want to come out of the game because I understood [the importance]. I mean, I just wanted to win the game. I understood how big of a game it was for us.” -via ESPN / March 28, 2022