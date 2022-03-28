Sony files new trademark for Knack

Sit down for this one, PlayStation fans: Knack might be coming back. Forget Bloodborne — the people are shouting out loud that we need more (somewhat decent) 3D platformers!

Yes, one of the greatest PS4 games of all time could be making a return. Gematsu reported Monday that on March 17, 2022, Sony Computer Entertainment (SIE) filed a new trademark for “Knack” in Japan. Now, it’s unclear if this has anything to do with the Knack series, as the trademark is simply for the word. It could be a spiffy PS5 remaster, some sort of 4K collection, or be totally unrelated to the series.

Companies renew and file trademarks quite often, so best not to take this as a sign of Knack’s revival. Hurts thinking about that, I know.

Snark aside, there are rumors of PlayStation revealing big stuff this week — likely Spartacus, Sony’s subscription service meant to compete with Xbox Game Pass. On Sunday, well-known games industry figure Greg Miller hinted that big stuff is coming for PlayStation this week.

Whatever is up, it’s probably not Knack-related. Sorry to say only the most dignified among us appreciate that masterpiece

