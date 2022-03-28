ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sony files new trademark for Knack

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mfnyQ_0esOaaeb00

Sit down for this one, PlayStation fans: Knack might be coming back. Forget Bloodborne — the people are shouting out loud that we need more (somewhat decent) 3D platformers!

Yes, one of the greatest PS4 games of all time could be making a return. Gematsu reported Monday that on March 17, 2022, Sony Computer Entertainment (SIE) filed a new trademark for “Knack” in Japan. Now, it’s unclear if this has anything to do with the Knack series, as the trademark is simply for the word. It could be a spiffy PS5 remaster, some sort of 4K collection, or be totally unrelated to the series.

Companies renew and file trademarks quite often, so best not to take this as a sign of Knack’s revival. Hurts thinking about that, I know.

Snark aside, there are rumors of PlayStation revealing big stuff this week — likely Spartacus, Sony’s subscription service meant to compete with Xbox Game Pass. On Sunday, well-known games industry figure Greg Miller hinted that big stuff is coming for PlayStation this week.

Whatever is up, it’s probably not Knack-related. Sorry to say only the most dignified among us appreciate that masterpiece

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+

Followers

138K+

Posts

34M+

Views

Related
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
pymnts

Sony Expected to Unveil PlayStation Subscription

Sony Group could introduce a PlayStation video game subscription service “as early as next week,” Bloomberg reported Friday (March 25). The subscription service — which was given the code name Spartacus — has been in development and represents Sony’s answer to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, which is a Netflix-style suite of video games with more than 25 million subscribers, according to the report.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

PlayStation console-exclusive Godfall finally coming to Xbox

PlayStation is losing console exclusivity on one of the PS5’s most notable launch games, Godfall. Developer Counterplay Games and Gearbox confirmed today that the live-service action game will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Steam on April 7. The Xbox and Steam releases coincide with the launch...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Knack#Video Game#Playstation#Sie#Spartacus#Xbox Game Pass
Tom's Hardware

Sony's Nextorage Launches PlayStation 5 SSDs in the U.S.

When Sony's Nextorage subsidiary announced its NEM-PA SSDs for PlayStation 5 console last September, it generated much interest from the console crowd as this was essentially a first-party upgrade. Surprisingly, Nextorage decided not to sell its NEM-PA drives in the U.S. last year. However, the company changed its mind and said recently that NEM-PA SSDs for PlayStation 5 consoles would arrive in the U.S. at Amazon.com starting this month.
VIDEO GAMES
Nerdable

Here are all the Samsung devices eligible for four major Android updates

The list includes Galaxy flagships, mid-rangers, tablets, foldables, and watches. Samsung is now the undisputed king of software updates. Last year the company declared that it would provide three years of Android updates to all flagships from 2019 and later. Taking things a step further, Samsung announced in February 2022 that a whole bunch of Galaxy devices will be eligible for four years of Android updates, including tablets, flagships, foldable phones, cheaper Galaxy A series phones, and Galaxy Watch models.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Verge

The last-gen iPad Air is matching its lowest price at Amazon

The announcement of the latest iteration of the iPad Air at Apple’s Peek Performance event last week has resulted in price cuts for the last-gen model. Usually, the 2020 model of the iPad Air can only be found for $599.99, but Amazon currently has the 64GB model of this tablet in all colorways for $499.99. While the newer iPad Air comes with Apple’s M1 processor, the A14 Bionic chip in the 2020 model still provides more than enough power for a vast majority of applications. The iPad Air uses a 10.9-inch retina display with a resolution of 2360x1640, but for more details on the specs of the latest version of this tablet, feel free to read our review by Dan Seifert.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Samsung quietly unveils the Galaxy A73 5G, its first mid-range phone with a 108MP camera

In 2020, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the market, and its main selling point was an all-new 108MP rear sensor. The camera experience was a little rough around the edges, but it improved a bit in the Note20 Ultra and the S21 Ultra and even more in this year's S22 Ultra. Up to this point, those 108MP cameras had remained a selling point of the Ultra range, as other S devices didn't get them. But now Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G, the phone that's breaking that trend for the first time.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

9 best Xbox series X games to play right now, from Sea of Thieves to Forza Horizon 4

It’s been well over a year since the Xbox series X launched, but Microsoft’s next-generation console has already built up a small library of unmissable games to choose from. A handful of these are genuine next-generation releases, but thanks to the console’s comprehensive backwards compatibility with older Xbox games, as well as the increasingly well-served Xbox Cloud Gaming platform, many of the best Xbox series X games are classic titles from years past.Assuming you’ve managed to find the console in stock, we’ve pulled together a list of the best Xbox games you can play right now. These include vast open-world...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Sony brings long-awaited feature to the PlayStation 5 in new update

Sony has announced new features for the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5.Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is planned to release on PS5 in the coming months, the company said in a blog post.For HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors, this will sync the refresh rate to the PS5’s output – which should improve the performance of the game by removing frame issues or screen tearing.“Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render instantly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced”, Sony vice president Hideaki Nishino wrote, adding that this would be backwards comparable with games already released...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Reportedly Losing Another Exclusive to PS5 and PS4

A console exclusive that released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One only a few months back seems like it will now be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. That game in question happens to be Nobody Saves the World, which is the latest release from indie developer Drinkbox Studios. And while Drinkbox itself hasn't announced that Nobody Saves the World will be coming to PlayStation just yet, a recent leak has indicated that the move should be happening pretty soon.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Samsung's Galaxy A33 Budget Phone Gets An Update

Samsung revealed the Galaxy A33 phone Thursday as part of the company's Galaxy A event, which also showcased the $450 Galaxy A53 5G. Images of the cheaper Galaxy phone were leaked Tuesday, and the Thursday event confirmed that it will have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and stereo speakers. The...
CELL PHONES
GamesRadar+

PS Plus Premium will be the only tier to provide access to PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games

PS Plus Premium will be the only way to access much of Sony's extensive back catalogue when the updated service launches in June. In the blog post announcing the new-look PS Plus, Sony confirmed that while the cheapest 'Essential' tier will offer the service's current benefits and the middle 'Extra' tier will include a catalogue of "up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games," only the most expensive 'Premium' tier will grant access to older games.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Snag Persona 5 before it leaves the PS Plus Collection this spring

Persona 5 is leaving the PS Plus Collection this May. In an announcement posted to the official PlayStation Blog, Sony lined out the latest additions to its monthly rotation of free PlayStation Plus games for April. Unfortunately, spring marks the end of the JRPG's tenure as part of the PS Plus Collection, as it's marked to be removed on May 11.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy