BOISE — When Michael Armand found out Barack Obama was running for president, he vowed to do everything he could to get him elected. Armand thought it would be worthwhile to leverage the power of Idaho’s Black caucus. But to his dismay, he discovered the state did not yet have one. “My heart sank,” Armand said. He had moved to Boise from Chicago in 2007, and was unfamiliar with local...

BOISE, ID ・ 14 DAYS AGO