Kennewick, WA

Kennewick Man Accused of Killing Everett Police Officer Had 18 Felonies

By Patti Banner
 22 hours ago
The man accused of killing an Everett Police Officer had 18 felonies. The suspect was wanted on outstanding warrants for his arrest. 52-year old Richard James Rotter is reportedly from Kennewick and had hundreds of contacts with Kennewick Police over the last several years. Rotter is accused in the shooting death...

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

