A five-run second inning was all Destrehan's Noah Simon needed, as the pitcher tossed a shutout in a 7-0 win against Chalmette in a nondistrict matchup at Noel Suarez Stadium in Chalmette. Simon, who also went 1 for 3, kept the Owls’ hitters at bay for the evening and only...

DESTREHAN, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO