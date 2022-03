Click here to read the full article. Muscadine Bloodline know their fans have some expectations of the duo’s live shows. There are certain crowd-pleasing numbers they don’t dare omit. “We have some diehards we’ve built over the last few years,” lead guitarist and vocalist Gary Stanton says. “If we don’t play ‘Porch Swing Angel’ at the end of the night, people are gonna riot.” While that beloved 2016 single will undoubtedly make the set list, the duo of Stanton and singer-guitarist Charlie Muncaster still have some time to figure out the rest. Their Countryband Contraband Tour, which was announced Monday morning, will...

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO