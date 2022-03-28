ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop Hill, IL

Bishop Hill museums, organizations to host Illinois volunteer fair

By Sean Leary
 1 day ago
Individuals searching for volunteer opportunities in Bishop Hill can learn what its organizations have to offer by attending a volunteer fair on Saturday, April 2 at Bishop Hill State Historic Site. Representatives from the Bishop Hill Heritage Association, Bishop Hill Old...

