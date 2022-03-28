ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Officials warn of increasing motor vehicle thefts

By Lynda Cohen
 2 days ago
Officials are warning residents to secure their vehicles after a significant increase in thefts so far this year.

Thefts of vehicles from Atlantic County increased by more than 75 percent for the first part of this year when compared to the same time last year, according to the New Jersey State Police.

There were 54 thefts in the county from Jan. 1 to March 8, 2021. In that same time this year, 95 thefts were reported.

“We need residents and visitors alike to be diligent when securing their vehicles, removing valuables and practicing all safety precautions in order to assist law enforcement in stopping vehicle thefts in Atlantic County,” the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office wrote in a statement echoing statewide concerns from the attorney general.

Often these vehicles are then used to commit other crimes.

“I would like everyone to exercise caution,” Atlantic County Chief of County Investigators Bruce DeShields said. “Do not leave your garage door opener, car fob or keys in your vehicle, And never, under circumstances, leave your car unattended and running to go inside a store or restaurant or any other stop.”

The vast majority of auto thefts involve vehicles stolen when the key fob is left in the vehicle or the vehicle is left running.

DeShields said car owners have a false sense of security while their key fob is in their possession if they exit their vehicle while it is running.

“Sure, you didn’t leave the keys in the car, but your vehicle is running (and) could still be stolen,” he warned. “A thief will drive it until they are finished, shut it off and then abandon it.”

There were a 14,320 vehicles reported stolen statewide in 2021, a 22 percent increase from the previous year.

These incidents are commonly referred to as “crimes of opportunity.” Thieves may commit several vehicle burglaries before finding a vehicle with a key fob to steal.

