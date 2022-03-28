Main Street Bridge to Close April 4 for Construction

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- A massive fire in a New Jersey Pepsi plant is now under control after crews spent hours putting it out. As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported, the damage could impact grocery store shelves. Video from Chopper 2 showed flames and smoke shooting from the roof of the plant in Piscataway. The damage was so extensive, Piscataway Mayor Brian C. Wahler said it could be weeks before the vital facility reopens. It's the main source of Pepsi product distribution for the Tri-State Area. "Let's just put it this way, if you see Mountain Dew on the shelf, my advice is buy it now. Because...

