Whew Chile: 7 Moments From The 2022 Oscars Worth Revisiting Including Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

The 2022 Academy Awards was one of the most entertaining awards ceremonies in years. Fans can thank Beyoncé for an amazing opening performance, Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock and securing his first Oscar simultaneously and an all-around historic night. Check out a gallery of the 2022 Oscars best moments below.

The 94th Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, was held last night (Mar. 27) at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The ceremony hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes honored the best films released between March 1 and December 31, 2021. The long-awaited show was quite eventful .

Fans anticipated a win from Smith for his performance as Richard Williams, Venus and Serena Williams’ father, in King Richard . As predicted, he won but he also shocked fans with the slap of the century. After comments were made about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Will Smith took matters into his own hands by walking on the stage to knock some sense into Chris Rock, who told an inappropriate joke about Jada’s hair loss.

Aside from that unexpected turn of events, Beyoncé opened the show with a special telecast performance of the original song “Be Alive” from the film King Richard . The phenomenal singer was joined by her eldest daughter Blue Ivy, who sang and danced amongst the greats. The entire stage was painted lime green, including all of her dancers, background singers and musicians performing live from the infamous Compton Courts both Williams sisters practiced on relentlessly with their father, Richard.

The drama and musical, CODA , walked away with several wins last night, taking home the biggest of the night for “Best Picture.”

Megan Thee Stallion even made surprise appearance to rap about “Bruno” from Disney’s animated film Encanto .

In short, the show was entertaining and filled with a slew of surprises. Take a look at the 2022 Oscars best (and worst) moments below.

1. Beyoncé’s Performance

Here’s a short clip from Beyoncé’s performance, which opened the show. It was everything and more!

2. Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock

The uncensored version of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock for making a nasty joke about his wife, Jada. Well deserved or wrong place and time?

3. Will Smith’s Tearful Acceptance & Apology

Will Smith has a historic night, winning his first Oscar for “Best Actor.” He also apologizes to The Academy and attendees for his lapse in judgment defending his wife saying, “love will make you do crazy things.”

4. Megan Thee Stallion Adds A Verse To “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

No one expected Megan Thee Stallion would make a surprise appearance and especially not for Encanto’s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” It was an unexpected addition to one of Hollywood’s biggest nights.

5. Troy Kotsur Makes History

Troy Kotsur makes history as the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for his performance in CODA . “This is dedicated to the deaf community, the ‘CODA’ community, and the disabled community. This is our moment,” Kotsur exclaimed during his acceptance speech.

6. Amy Schumer Being Super Awkward

As if this year’s Oscars couldn’t get more awkward, host Amy Schumer is doing what she does best. Not sure why she called Kirsten Dunst a seat filler, but here we are.

7. Oscars’ Hosts Addressing Toxic Masculinity & Awards Snubs

Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall did a great job addressing toxic masculinity and the several awards snubs.