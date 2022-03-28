ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

School of Molecular Sciences celebrates the life and science of C. Austen Angell

 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 3, the Arizona State University School of Molecular Sciences held a special event to remember and celebrate the life and science of longtime faculty member and colleague (Charles) Austen Angell, who died in March 2021. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event was postponed until this year, when...

news.asu.edu

Fareeha Arshad

For the first time scientists record what goes inside the head of a dying person

Though there are many observations or experiences recorded about the near-death experiences of various people, very little is known about what actually goes inside the head of a person who is living his last moments. Most people describe their near-death experiences as a rapid recollection of some moments in life, a feeling of detachment from the body, or a sense of ease.
Phys.org

Unprecedented videos show RNA switching 'on' and 'off'

Similar to a light switch, RNA switches (called riboswitches) determine which genes turn "on" and "off." Although this may seem like a simple process, the inner workings of these switches have confounded biologists for decades. Now researchers led by Northwestern University and the University at Albany discovered one part of...
ALBANY, NY
Phys.org

The first stages of DNA evolution

One fundamental question in the field of the Origin of Life is how the first molecules of DNA replicated and evolved on the primordial Earth, more than 4 billion years ago. Before the emergence of the first cells or any other form of compartmentalization, DNA and RNA molecules were likely dissolved into water ponds or into pores of rock filled with water and gas: ubiquitous conditions on a volcanic Earth. The high volcanic activity and the high temperatures were responsible for an atmosphere extremely rich in CO2. The concentration of carbon dioxide was about 25,000 times higher than today.
SCIENCE
PsyPost

Study highlights the link between cognition, emotions, and physiology in long-duration flight missions

New research published in the journal Military Psychology sheds light on how long-duration flight missions impact cognitive performance, subjective emotions, and physiological markers. The findings indicate that some executive functions begin to suffer after spending about 7 hours in simulated flight. “I am interested in human performance in complex environments....
scitechdaily.com

New Insight Into Possible Origins of Life: For the First Time Researchers Create an RNA Molecule That Replicates

Experiment sheds light on the molecular evolution of RNA. Researchers at the University of Tokyo have for the first time been able to create an RNA molecule that replicates, diversifies, and develops complexity, following Darwinian evolution. This has provided the first empirical evidence that simple biological molecules can lead to the emergence of complex lifelike systems.
SCIENCE
Science News

We’re celebrating a century of Science News

The first three months of covering the COVID-19 pandemic felt, by Tina Hesman Saey’s estimation, “closer to 300 years.” From February to April 2020, the Science News senior molecular biology writer had produced a flurry of stories on the new coronavirus that wove together findings from dozens of scientific papers and reports. Her hours were long and stress levels high. But the science wasn’t slowing down, so neither could she.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Harmonic acoustics for dynamic and selective particle manipulation

Precise and selective manipulation of colloids and biological cells has long been motivated by applications in materials science, physics and the life sciences. Here we introduce our harmonic acoustics for a non-contact, dynamic, selective (HANDS) particle manipulation platform, which enables the reversible assembly of colloidal crystals or cells via the modulation of acoustic trapping positions with subwavelength resolution. We compose Fourier-synthesized harmonic waves to create soft acoustic lattices and colloidal crystals without using surface treatment or modifying their material properties. We have achieved active control of the lattice constant to dynamically modulate the interparticle distance in a high-throughput (>100 pairs), precise, selective and reversible manner. Furthermore, we apply this HANDS platform to quantify the intercellular adhesion forces among various cancer cell lines. Our biocompatible HANDS platform provides a highly versatile particle manipulation method that can handle soft matter and measure the interaction forces between living cells with high sensitivity.
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

Unstable Molecule Clicks with Synthetic Strategy

The elements on the periodic table of elements are listed in ways that emphasize certain relationships. There are families, periods (the horizonal rows) and groups (the vertical columns). The elements within each of these groupings exhibit some commonalities. Diagonal relationships in the periodic table exist between two elements in diagonal...
CHEMISTRY
WebMD

How Scientists Adapted an Ancient Art Form to Create Nanoscopic Medical Tools

Holly Greenberg was a 24-year-old graduate student in the mechanical engineering lab at Brigham Young University (BYU) when she stumbled on the idea that folded paper cranes might have any relevance to her work. Greenberg was interested in compliant mechanisms – that is, objects whose motion comes from bending, folding,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Physics-informed recurrent neural network for time dynamics in optical resonances

Resonance structures and features are ubiquitous in optical science. However, capturing their time dynamics in real-world scenarios suffers from long data acquisition time and low analysis accuracy due to slow convergence and limited time windows. Here we report a physics-informed recurrent neural network to forecast the time-domain response of optical resonances and infer corresponding resonance frequencies by acquiring a fraction of the sequence as input. The model is trained in a two-step multi-fidelity framework for high-accuracy forecast, using first a large amount of low-fidelity physical-model-generated synthetic data and then a small set of high-fidelity application-specific data. Through simulations and experiments, we demonstrate that the model is applicable to a wide range of resonances, including dielectric metasurfaces, graphene plasmonics and ultra-strongly coupled Landau polaritons, where our model captures small signal features and learns physical quantities. The demonstrated machine-learning algorithm can help to accelerate the exploration of physical phenomena and device design under resonance-enhanced light"“matter interaction.
COMPUTERS
technologynetworks.com

Acoustic Tweezers That Manipulate Cells Could Enable Personalized Cancer Therapies

Mechanical engineers at Duke University are using two electronic “voices” singing a harmonic duet to control suspended particles and cells in new and valuable ways. Their prototype device can form and rotate a single-layer crystal from a group of particles, create arbitrary shapes with a given number of particles, and move pairs of biological cells together and apart again hundreds of times.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Leap Forward in Genetic Sequencing Will Lead to Improved Personalized Medicine and Understanding of Evolution

In a paper published on March 11, 2022, in Sciences Advances, researchers in the Department of Chemistry and the Department of Physics & Astronomy at the University of California, Irvine revealed new details about a key enzyme that makes DNA sequencing possible. The finding is a leap forward into the era of personalized medicine when doctors will be able to design treatments based on the genomes of individual patients.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Research group proves quantum complexity grows linearly for an exponentially long time

Physicists know about the huge chasm between quantum physics and the theory of gravity. However, in recent decades, theoretical physics has provided some plausible conjecture to bridge this gap and to describe the behavior of complex quantum many-body systems, for example black holes and wormholes in the universe. Now, a theory group at Freie Universität Berlin and Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin für Materialien und Energie (HZB), together with Harvard University, U.S., has proven a mathematical conjecture about the behavior of complexity in such systems, increasing the viability of this bridge. The work is published in Nature Physics.
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

Shaving “Hairs” off Nanocrystals To Improve Next-Gen Displays and Solar Cells

Scientists shave ‘hairs’ off nanocrystals to improve their electronic properties. Breakthrough by UChicago chemists could yield future devices such as next-gen displays and solar cells. You can carry an entire computer in your pocket today because the technological building blocks have been getting smaller and smaller since the...
ENGINEERING
geekwire.com

Univ. of Washington researchers find new way to design potential therapeutics

A study led by University of Washington researchers showcases a new way to generate potential drugs using computational design. The approach holds promise for accelerating the long, cumbersome and expensive process of drug development. Many current drugs are protein-based and bind specific targets — the drug Sotrovimab, which binds the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Nature.com

Mark A. Reed (1955"“2021)

You have full access to this article via your institution. Mark Reed led many of the early discoveries in nanotechnology in 1980"“1990s with projects spanning electronic transport in mesoscopic systems and molecules to nanofluidics and bioelectronics. He was an intellectual pioneer, daring to explore research topics that others might deem impossible or too difficult. His modus operandi could be summarized as 'never fear'.
SCIENCE

